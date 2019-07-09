Malik McDowell's February Arrest Video Released; DT Fights Cop, Gets Tased

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Video from the February arrest of former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell was released Tuesday.

In the video provided by TMZ Sports, McDowell can be seen struggling with a police officer inside a convenience store:

McDowell attacked the officer after getting tased, and he was finally subdued once backup officers arrived on the scene.

The arrest occurred in Lathrup Village, Michigan, after a police officer allegedly saw McDowell's vehicle speeding and spinning out in the midst of heavy snow. McDowell was asked to remain seated in his car, but he reportedly got out and entered the convenience store, which is where the struggled ensued.

Police said McDowell "had a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from his persons," and while he did have a blood sample taken, the results have not been made public.

Also, one of the backup officers who assisted in the arrest wrote in the police report that McDowell grabbed for their gun at one point.

McDowell was charged with two felony counts of assaulting and resisting, one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

The Seahawks selected McDowell with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Michigan State, but they released him in March before he ever appeared in a game for the team, as he missed all of 2017 and 2018 because of injuries suffered in an ATV accident.

The 23-year-old visited with the Dallas Cowboys in March, but he was not signed.

McDowell is scheduled to appear in court in July.