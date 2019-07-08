Julio Jones Says Arthur Blank Gave 'His Word' About New Falcons Contract

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Julio Jones is seeking a new contract, but he won't need to hold out as long as Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank keeps his promise.

"Mr. Blank gave us his word," Jones told TMZ Sports. "That's golden."

The receiver has two years remaining on his current contract, and he seems confident a new deal will be completed soon.

"His word is that it's going to get done. There's no stress on my end. I'm not thinking about it." Jones said of Blank. "He makes it easy for me to go out and just work every day and not have one of those situations where there's a holdout or anything like that."

Jones will have a $13.5 million cap hit for 2019, but this ranks just 13th in the NFL going into next season, per Spotrac.

These numbers don't add up for a player who has gone to six Pro Bowls and led the league in receiving yards in 2018. He has been named first- or second-team All-Pro in each of the last four years.

The 30-year-old is hoping to be paid like the elite receiver he is, and he even missed the organized team activities this offseason before returning for the mandatory minicamp, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported in June the Falcons were "confident" they can agree to an extension before training camp.

Being two years away from free agency does reduce the pressure this summer, but it appears Blank has promised a new deal for Jones will happen at some point.