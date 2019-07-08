Patriots Legend Tedy Bruschi 'Doing Much Better' After Stroke

Jin Lee/Associated Press

ESPN analyst and former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi provided an update on Instagram Monday regarding his health after having a stroke last week.

Bruschi wrote:

"Around 10:30 a.m. on July 4th I lost use of my left arm. I then tried to speak and realized I was slurring my speech. As I turned to my wife she noticed the left side of my face was drooping. We immediately knew what was happening. These are stroke warning signs. We called 911 and an ambulance got me to the hospital. Thank you for all your kind thoughts and prayers. I'm doing much better."

Both Bruschi's family and the Patriots released statements last week after news released of Bruschi's stroke:

The 46-year-old Bruschi previously suffered a stroke in 2005 while he was still playing for the Pats, causing him to miss the first six weeks of the season, per ESPN.com. He had a congenital heart defect at that time and a hole in his heart, though he had a procedure to repair that hole, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Upon his return to the league, he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

"I had 366 tackles in the NFL as a stroke survivor," he said when he retired, per ESPN.com. "And I'm very proud of that."

Bruschi played in the NFL for 13 seasons, all with the Patriots, winning three titles and being selected for the 2004 Pro Bowl. He registered 1,063 tackles, 17 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 30.5 sacks and 12 interceptions.