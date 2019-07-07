Report: Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano, Avs' A.J. Greer Arrested After Alleged Fight

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano and Colorado Avalanche forward A.J. Greer were arrested in New York City on Sunday morning after an alleged assault on an unidentified man.

Tina Moore and Ruth Weissmann of the New York Post reported the three men were arguing about a bill from the 1 Oak nightclub when the confrontation became physical with the NHL players allegedly leaving the other man with neck and bicep injuries as well as jaw and rib pain.

The man called police but refused medical attention at the scene. Milano and Greer were arrested and are expected to face an assault charge, according to the New York Post.

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic the organization was unaware of the situation.

"We need to investigate this before we comment on it," Kekalainen said.

Milano played just eight games for Columbus during the 2018-19 season and scored one goal. He was more effective for the Cleveland Monsters, the team's AHL affiliate, tallying 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) across 27 appearances. He added 10 points in eight playoff contests.

The 23-year-old New York native is currently a restricted free agent.

Greer, who's also an RFA this offseason, likewise split time between the NHL and AHL last year within the Avs' organization. The 22-year-old Canadian scored 44 points (19 goals and 25 assists) in 54 games for the Colorado Eagles but compiled only one goal and one assist across 15 outings for the Avs.