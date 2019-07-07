Ex-UFC Fighter Melvin Guillard Pleads Guilty to Knocking out 2 Civilians

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard has pled guilty to knocking out civilians in two separate incidents that occurred in 2018.

TMZ reported on Sunday that Guillard's plea deals mean he won't have to serve any time in prison for the incidents, both of which occurred in Denver, Colorado.

Guillard, 36, was working as a doorman at The Ginn Mill bar on June 15 last year when police say he knocked a patron unconscious after the customer confronted the mixed martial artist.

The second assault occurred on September 3, and TMZ published footage of the melee that unfolded at Bar Standard, where Guillard can be seen knocking flat two fellow patrons near the exit:

Per TMZ's report, these two incidents amounted to a total of six felony charges, but Guillard struck a deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time.

The 58-fight veteran hasn't competed since he lost to Takanori Gomi via knockout at Rizin 11 in July 2018.

That result was his ninth straight fight without a win (eight losses, one no-contest). His last contest for the Ultimate Fighting Championship was a unanimous-decision defeat to Michael Johnson at a UFC Fight Night event in March 2014.

Guillard featured on the second season of The Ultimate Fighter and had a total of 22 fights under the UFC banner. Since losing to Johnson five years ago, he's also suffered defeats to Justin Gaethje and Israel Adesanya—both now top UFC contenders—in smaller promotions.

As well as the aforementioned incidents, TMZ also reported Guillard faced domestic violence charges for choking his mistress in April 2018:

Guillard's plea agreement ensures he'll at least have to pay some restitution and will serve two years of probation.