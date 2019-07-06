Tyrann Mathieu Calls Out Brad Keselowski for Mocking His Pet Car Safety Video

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) catches a ball during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski wondered why Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu only lasted eight minutes in a 120-degree car while filming a video about pet safety.

The NFL player fired back Saturday with a NSFW message on Twitter:

Keselowski was clearly attempting to make a point about the toughness of NASCAR drivers, who regularly endure car temperatures around 130 degrees for hours at a time during summer races.

Meanwhile, Mathieu wanted to showcase the importance of not leaving dogs or other pets in a vehicle during a hot day because the temperature can rise rapidly when the windows are rolled up. He wasn't trying to make an iron-man effort at staying in the car.

The video, which was originally filmed for PETA in July 2015, has over 5.7 million views on YouTube:

It's unlikely anything more comes from the sudden cross-sport rivalry.  

