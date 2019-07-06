Tyrann Mathieu Calls Out Brad Keselowski for Mocking His Pet Car Safety Video

Tyrann Mathieu Calls Out Brad Keselowski for Mocking His Pet Car Safety VideoJuly 6, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski wondered why Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu only lasted eight minutes in a 120-degree car while filming a video about pet safety.
The NFL player fired back Saturday with a NSFW message on Twitter:
Tyrann Mathieu @Mathieu_Era
You clearly missed the point of the video. But assuming you drive cars at top speed you must think you can fuck with me..... so what’s up?. https://t.co/H4vyhau9WP
Keselowski was clearly attempting to make a point about the toughness of NASCAR drivers, who regularly endure car temperatures around 130 degrees for hours at a time during summer races.
Meanwhile, Mathieu wanted to showcase the importance of not leaving dogs or other pets in a vehicle during a hot day because the temperature can rise rapidly when the windows are rolled up. He wasn't trying to make an iron-man effort at staying in the car.
The video, which was originally filmed for PETA in July 2015, has over 5.7 million views on YouTube:
It's unlikely anything more comes from the sudden cross-sport rivalry.
