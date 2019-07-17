The Top Rookie Storylines to Watch in 2019 NFL Training Camps

4 of 8

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins started one season at the collegiate level before entering the NFL draft as an early entrant and being selected 15th overall by the Washington Redskins. Yet, the 22-year-old could open the 2019 campaign a starting quarterback.

Senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams discussed the Haskins' progress with NFL Network's Steve Wyche:

"No. 1, to have Dwayne in camp and be on the sideline during OTAs and minicamp, and see the young guy do what he's done, and how he's taking command of the opportunity that he's had. You talk about a guy that's come from a situation where (he never) went up under center. To see a guy walk up out of the huddle and see the poise that he has, the patience that he's exhibited, there's room to have a lot of hope."

Hope can be fleeting, especially if Haskins doesn't build upon his strong start. Case Keenum is a viable alternative if Washington's staff isn't comfortable with the rookie.

Clearly, Haskins is a superior talent with an exceptional arm and natural throwing ability. However, his learning curve is steep because of his lack of reps. Washington's defensive staff will throw what it can at him during training camp, but Haskins may need time to adjust. How he handles pre- and post-snap reads will determine whether he's ready to lead the offense.

Washington plans to make a collaborative decision before the start of the season, according to Williams:

"I know that there's words out there that he might end up starting, and that could happen, but at the end of the day, it's going to be on [coach] Jay [Gruden], myself, probably [president] Bruce [Allen] and the owner, after what he does during the preseason and see where we are as a team to make that decision. I don't want to say that he's going to start Game 1 today, but it's been a pleasant and enjoyable scene to see what Dwayne Haskins has done over the last few weeks."

Haskins will be Washington's starting quarterback. His training camp performance will provide indicators for when that'll be.