Manchester City Sign Atletico Madrid Midfielder Rodri on 5-Year Contract

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Manchester City have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal.

The Premier League champions announced his capture via Twitter on Thursday:

Per John Edwards for the club's website, Rodri said:

"What City have achieved in the last two years has been amazing, and I'm looking forward to being part of such a talented squad.

"It's not just the titles they have won, but the way they have managed it, playing attacking football at all times.

"It's a style that excites me, as do the Club's ambitions.

"I can't wait to start working with Pep Guardiola and my new team-mates, and hopefully we can achieve great things together."

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

City confirmed in their announcement that Rodri, who had a £62.8 million buyout clause, is the club's record signing. He has surpassed their previous £60 million recordset by Riyad Mahrez's arrival from Leicester City last year.

Having spent six years with Atleti in his youth, the 23-year-old returned to Los Rojiblancos in 2018 after beginning his senior career at Villarreal.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions as Atletico finished second in La Liga and went out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.

Goal provided a profile of the defensive midfielder:

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News observed, City now have an incredible array of high-level options to call upon in midfield:

Rodri will have primarily been brought in as a long-term successor to Fernandinho, who turned 34 in May.

The Spaniard is a robust ball-winner in midfield whose physicality and 6'3" frame should make him well-suited to the rigours of Premier League football, and he'll add protection to City's back line.

He's excellent on the ball, too, as you would expect from a Pep Guardiola midfielder, so he should equally have little trouble adapting to the coach's demands when in possession.

Fernandinho has one more year remaining on his contract at City, and by the time that deal comes to an end Rodri should be settled and ready to take on the Brazilian's responsibilities fully.