Every NFL Team's Biggest Sleeper Heading into Training Camps

Most NFL teams have surprise contributors and developing players primed to break out for a standout year. Sometimes, we can anticipate that high productivity; in other cases, budding playmakers blindside their opponents.

The Seattle Seahawks selected running back Rashaad Penny in the first round of last year's draft and featured a three-man rotation in the backfield. Yet, Chris Carson ran for 1,151 yards (fifth in the league) and nine touchdowns after playing four games and breaking his leg as a rookie seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State.

Who saw that coming?

Typically, middle- to late-round draft selections, backups and early picks who experienced a rough start to their careers fall under the surprise category.

Oftentimes, critics apply the bust label prematurely, neglecting the possibility of a poor fit with a previous coaching staff or a gradual transition from the collegiate ranks to the pros.

We'll take a look at players whose talent has been slept on to this point who could catch the NFL landscape off guard in 2019.

Because of the unpadded practices throughout the spring, wide receivers have flashed more than any other position, resulting in plenty of unheralded pass-catchers showing the ability to move the needle for the upcoming campaign.