NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jake Gardiner, Possible Nikita Gusev Trade

John Locher/Associated Press

The 2019 edition of NHL free agency kicked off with a flurry of significant signings. Some star players like Artemi Panarin and Matt Duchene found new homes, while players like Anders Lee chose to re-sign with their current teams.

Most of hockey's top players were off the market quickly.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner is one of the few top players still on the market as we approach the weekend. The 28-year-old has yet to decide on his next team, but he has narrowed it down to a handful of options.

According to former NHL scout Roger Dicklund, the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens are among the teams Gardiner is considering:

The Maple Leafs are also open to bringing Gardiner back.

"I don't think the door is closed on Jake, but he is totally unrestricted right now and could be having all types of discussions," Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said, per Maple Leafs Hot Stove. "We are very limited with what we can do. As we said, we're making sure we're well protected for whatever comes our way. The door's not closed."

Gardiner spent his first eight NHL seasons in Toronto, and a reunion would make sense for the Maple Leafs at the right price.

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, concern about Gardiner's back injury could be the reason he hasn't yet found a home for the 2019-20 season:

According to Russo, the injury has healed "quite nicely" since the end of the season. As soon as a team becomes comfortable with his health, Gardiner will likely join the growing list of players off the market.

Though not an established star like Gardiner, Vegas Golden Knights winger Nikita Gusev is a player who is also drawing heavy offseason interest. The former KHL star is a restricted free agent, and TSN's Darren Dreger reported before the start of free agency there were teams interested in adding him:

Knights president George McPhee admitted trading Gusev could be an option.

"He's been very, very good on the international stage," McPhee said, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "He wants to play in the NHL. He worked hard to get over here, and we're going to accommodate him one way or another, either here or with another club."

The issue for Vegas is that the team and Gusev aren't currently close in contract negotiations. According to The Athletic's Jesse Granger, the two sides are up to $2 million apart, and the difference could be enough to convince the Golden Knights to trade him:

"Russian superstar forward Nikita Gusev may be traded once again before he makes his NHL debut, sources told The Athletic.

"The Golden Knights have already traded forward Erik Haula and defenseman Colin Miller this offseason to shed salary, and Gusev may be the next to go. The sides have negotiated over the last few weeks with both seeking a two-year deal, but the gap between Vegas' initial offer and Gusev's asking price is as wide as $2 million per year, according to a source close to the negotiations."

Per Granger, Gusev would prefer to play for the Knights but is open to playing for any team that will have him.

Gusev is a player to keep an eye on as free agency goes on and the pool of quality available players dwindles.