Madden NFL 20 Player Ratings: Seahawks' Bobby Wagner Added to 99 Club

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Welcome to the 99 Club, Bobby Wagner.

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker earned a 99 rating in Madden NFL 20, putting him among the elite defensive players in the game.

Per EA Sports, Wagner will have 99-rated Tackle and Pursuit, as well as 98-rated Hit Power, all the best in Madden NFL 20.

The 29-year-old was excellent yet again in the 2018 season, registering 138 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a sack and an interception. It was his seventh straight season with at least 110 tackles and his sixth season with at least 130 stops.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the eighth-best player in football after his epic showing in 2018, noting that the "prized veteran missed just one tackle across his 892 defensive snaps and 139 tackle attempts in 2018."

In a league full of dynamic, athletic and powerful players, Wagner missed just one tackle. That's as impressive a stat as you'll find.

But it isn't terribly surprising, given his consistent excellence. Since the 2012 season, his 981 tackles are the most in football, topping Luke Kuechly (977) and Lavonte David (884).

It's little wonder that his head coach, Pete Carroll, said in December that Wagner was putting together a Hall of Fame career:

"The thing I love about looking at great players is do they show that ability to do it year after year after year. I think that's what greatness is all about. Bobby's put together a resume of really Hall of Fame stuff. This is the kind of guy that gets there someday. To add on to that, the leadership that he's brought and the direction and focus that he's brought on a regular basis—really, he has been a perfect Seahawk throughout the whole time he's been here. We're just very lucky to have him."

Madden players are lucky to have him too, knowing that the prowling linebacker won't miss any of those tackles that can turn a short run into a devastating touchdown for the opposing player. With Wagner on your side, the middle of your defense is secure.