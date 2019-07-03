Wimbledon 2019 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Wednesday's Singles Bracket

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic skipped through the second round against Denis Kudla at Wimbledon 2019 on Wednesday.

The top seed was in complete control against the American and progressed 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

United States prodigy Coco Gauff continued her stunning form with a straight-set win over former Wimbledon semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova.

Stan Wawrinka was shocked by Reilly Opelka, with the former Junior Wimbledon champion eliminating the No. 22 seed.

Simona Halep suffered a minor scare against Mihaela Buzarnescu, but the No. 7 seed prevailed in three sets.

Madison Keys crashed out of the tournament with a loss in straight sets to unseeded Polona Hercog. British star Kyle Edmund also departed in a five-set thriller against Fernando Verdasco.

No. 4 seed Kevin Anderson took four sets to beat Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic, and Karolina Pliskova was irrepressible as she breezed past Monica Puig.

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Denis Kudla: 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Fernando Verdasco bt. (30) Kyle Edmund: 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4

Reilly Opelka bt. (22) Stan Wawrinka: 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6

(4) Kevin Anderson bt. Janko Tipsarevic: 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4

(10) Karen Khachanov bt. Feliciano Lopez: 4–6, 6–4, 7–5, 6–4

(15) Milos Raonic bt. Robin Haase: 7–6 (1), 7–5, 7–6 (4)

Women's Singles

(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Monica Puig: 6-0, 6-4

(7) Simona Halep bt. Mihaela Buzarnescu: 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

(8) Elina Svitolina bt. Margarita Gasparyan: 5-7, 6-5 (retired)

Polona Hercog bt. (17) Madison Keys: 6-2, 6-4

Coco Gauff bt. Magdalena Rybarikova: 6-3, 6-3

Full results can be found at Wimbledon's official website.

Wednesday Recap

Djokovic is in deadly form, and the Serb was on court for just one hour and 33 minutes before claiming victory.

Kudla had his moments, but he was outclassed in the vital points during the encounter.

The Ukrainian only made four more unforced errors than the world No. 1, but 13 aces and 37 winners helped Djokovic to victory.

Djokovic won the first five games in the opening set without reply, and his opponent was always playing catch-up.

Gauff strutted with the poise of a player who appears to hold incredible experience, and at just 15, she's proving she is ready for a phenomenal career at such a young age.

The teenager eliminated Venus Williams on Monday, and she dealt with Rybarikova in just over an hour.

Gauff won 85 per cent of points on her first serve, and she could travel deep into the competition if she maintains this standard.

Halep appeared to be in control against Buzarnescu, but a second-set dip allowed her opponent into the match.

The No. 7 seed had a poor-serving match by her standards, and she was broken twice in the first and three times in the second.

However, Buzarnescu could not capitalise, and she regularly gave away points on her service games.

Halep broke her opponent's serve three times in the final set to grab a tough victory.

Opelka claimed one of the milestones of his burgeoning career with a win over a three-time Grand Slam champion.

Wawrinka lost to the 21-year-old but led 2-1, needing one set for victory.

However, the Swiss struggled to stay in front, and the giant American battled hard over the final two sets.

Opelka won the final set 8-6, with the veteran running out of gas in the final moments.

All statistics via Wimbledon.