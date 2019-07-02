Shake Milton Reportedly Re-Signs with 76ers on 4-Year Contract

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and guard Shake Milton reportedly agreed to a four-year deal Tuesday as the team looks to build its bench.

Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice reported the news. The Sixers have only minimum contracts available for players, so the deal will begin at Milton's minimum ($1.4 million). It's likely the long-term nature of the deal is meant to guarantee Milton more money for taking a minimum deal, though guarantees have not been reported at this time.

Milton, 22, averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game on 39.1 percent shooting during his rookie season. He fared far better in the G League with averages of 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds, giving the Sixers some hope he can develop into a solid rotation piece.

"The game comes easy," Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters in March. "He doesn't force-feed stuff on the game, he takes what the game gives him and plays with an ease. There's a pace and smoothness and fluidity to his game that enables him look very much under control. The fact that he can shoot adds to that in significant ways."

Milton's signing may signal the end of T.J. McConnell's time in Philadelphia. While McConnell is still available on the free-agent market, he'll likely command a contract above the minimum. The Sixers will be banking on Milton becoming a reliable rotation piece behind Ben Simmons at the point guard spot.

The Sixers have overhauled their roster once again this summer, agreeing to a four-year deal with Al Horford and acquiring Josh Richardson as part of a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. Their starting lineup will arguably be the best in the NBA next season, and it'll be up to guys like Milton to improve a shaky bench.