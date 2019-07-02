Ex-Cowboys QB Anthony Wright Shot After Argument, in Stable Condition

DONNA MCWILLIAM/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Anthony Wright is in stable condition after getting shot Monday.

According to the Independent Tribune, witnesses said Wright was shot in Concord, North Carolina, after getting into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. Wright suffered multiple gunshot wounds and underwent emergency surgery.

Police identified the suspect as William Moses Hooker Jr., who is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. Hooker remains at large.

Pro Football Talk's Darin Gantt later confirmed that the victim was the same Anthony Wright who spent eight seasons in the NFL.

The 43-year-old Wright was an NFL quarterback from 2000-2007 with the Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

Wright caught on with the Cowboys in 2000 after going undrafted out of South Carolina in 1999. He appeared in eight games during his two seasons with the Cowboys and made five starts, going 1-4.

He saw his most action during a three-year stint with the Ravens from 2003-2005. Wright went 5-2 as a starter in 2003 and 2-5 in 2005. Wright got the start for the Ravens in a playoff loss during the 2003 season as well.

Wright spent one season with the Bengals and one with the Giants to cap his career, winning a Super Bowl as New York's third quarterback in 2007.

All told, Wright finished his career with an 8-11 record while completing 54.9 percent of his passes for 3,590 yards, 20 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.