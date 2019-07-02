Neymar Sr. Denies Reports of Barcelona Meeting: 'Right Now That Isn't Happening'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar's father has denied reports he will meet with Barcelona on Tuesday to hold talks about the Paris Saint-Germain star returning to the Camp Nou.

Esporte Interativo (h/t Fox Sports) reported Neymar Sr. and the forward's lawyer would speak to Barca representative Andre Cury, but he told Fox Sports (h/t Sport): "Right now, that isn't happening. I'm in Brazil, and I'm here representing my son. I'm not going to Europe, not to Paris or Barcelona."

Cury is also said to have denied such a meeting, but the possibility of Neymar re-signing for the Catalan giants remains on the table.

According to Sport's Tomas Andreu, Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has given the green light for the club to bring in both Neymar and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Sports writer Andy West believes Barcelona are right to pursue the Brazilian:

Neymar spent four seasons at the Camp Nou before joining PSG in 2017. With 105 goals and 76 assists to his name in 186 appearances for Barca, he looked like the man to take the club forward after Lionel Messi before his departure to Paris.

He has scored 51 goals for PSG in 58 matches, while Griezmann has found the net 133 times in 257 appearances for Atletico.

Either one would provide a significant boost in firepower, and the arrival of both would perhaps give Barcelona the most potent attacking options on the planet.

Their signing would have ramifications for Barcelona's current forward options not named Messi or Luis Suarez, though.

Football writer Andrew Gaffney and Barcelona blogger Kevin Williams believe Ousmane Dembele would be forced out as a result:

Not only would there be little room for him in the squad, signing Neymar and Griezmann would come at enormous expense and would likely require at least one or two high-profile sales to fund the moves.

Dembele has missed 40 matches through injury, and there have been some concerns over his professionalism, but he only turned 22 in May and has enormous potential.

Neymar and Griezmann will give Barcelona an excellent chance of making short-term gains, but they'll perhaps be less prepared in the long term if Dembele has to be sacrificed for their arrival.