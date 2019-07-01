Venus Williams Upset in Straight Sets by 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff at Wimbledon

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Venus Williams' 2019 Wimbledon bid ended Monday as she lost to 15-year-old Coco Gauff in the first round.

Per The Undefeated, Gauff had to go through qualifiers to get into the main draw:

Per Wimbledon's official Twitter account, she became the youngest female player to win an opening-round match since 1991:

The 39-year-old Williams came into the tournament with some momentum after advancing to the quarter-finals of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham last month. As a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and finalist two years ago, there were hopes she could turn back the clock and make another deep run in London.

Those hopes were dashed Monday, however. Williams struggled badly, hitting 26 unforced errors and committing four double-faults. Gauff made the most of her opportunities, converting all three break chances she got.

The teenager was full of praise and gratitude for Williams after the match:

SportsCenter put the incredible accomplishment into perspective, noting Williams had already won four of her seven Grand Slam titles when Gauff was born in March 2004.

Williams wasn't the only big name in the women's draw to suffer a shock upset on Day 1, as Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka lost to Yulia Putintseva in straight sets. Putintseva also beat her in Birmingham.