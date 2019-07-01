Madden NFL 20 Rookie Ratings Revealed; Kyler Murray and More React on Video

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

There might not be a bigger reality check for NFL rookies than seeing their video game ratings when they reach the league.

Many players in the 2019 draft class expected to be in the 90s or at least the 80s for their overall ratings on Madden NFL 20, but there was a lot of disappointment when their actual marks came out:

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick, was the only player to earn an 80, per the game's official site.

On the other hand, players like Kyler Murray were upset seeing the low numbers. The first overall pick received just a 73 rating, saying that he's "not happy with his Madden rating" on the video.

Receiver Hunter Renfrow, a fifth-round pick, joked that he "should've made a little more money" after comparing his 70 rating to Murray.

There were also some gripes about specific attributes, including David Montgomery's receiving ability, Miles Boykin's run-blocking skill and Drew Lock's juking ability. Fortunately, they all will get a chance to prove the game wrong when they get on the field this season.