NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Artemi Panarin, Gustav Nyquist, More

The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a last-ditch effort to keep one of the premier NHL free agents on their roster for the long term.

Artemi Panarin is one of many unrestricted free agents who were expected to leave Columbus in the offseason, but the team gave him something to consider on the eve of free agency.

Free agency officially opens Monday in the NHL, and while a few deals are already reportedly agreed upon, there are plenty of decisions left to be made by coveted stars, including Panarin.

Latest NHL Buzz

Artemi Panarin

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the Blue Jackets put an eight-year, $96 million contract with an average annual value of $12 million on the table for Panarin.

The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun confirmed the report and stated he heard the same numbers being offered by Columbus.

The New York Islanders have been viewed as a favored landing spot for Panarin, but there could be more teams in the mix.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the 27-year-old is expected to get around $12.5 million in his deal, which is a number Colorado reportedly offered and that the New York Rangers were not inclined to get to.

Columbus' surprise offer right before the opening of free agency makes you wonder about its entire process dealing with Panarin.

If the Blue Jackets wanted the Russian to return on a long-term deal all along, they should have been willing to make an offer like this from the start of the offseason.

It's a peculiar approach, but the Blue Jackets are at least making an effort to keep Panarin before it's too late.

TSN's Bob McKenzie mentioned the Islanders as the favorite to land Panarin Sunday before the news of Columbus' offer broke.

The Islanders still make sense as a spot for him because he would be joining a team that overachieved a year ago and has its sights set on a Stanley Cup run.

If Columbus is somehow able to convince Panarin to stay, it would be viewed as a shock after it failed to establish itself as a front-runner for the player at the end of his contract.

Gustav Nyquist

According to Friedman, the Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers have interest in Gustav Nyquist.

Columbus would be a solid spot for the Swede if it fails to land Panarin with its last-minute push.

The 29-year-old is coming off a 60-point season, and although he would not directly replace Panarin's production, he will fill some type of scoring void along with a few others.

The 60 points Nyquist recorded with Detroit and San Jose during the 2018-19 season marked a new career high, a total that should get him off the free-agent market soon after it opens.

Edmonton could use another scorer in its lineup as well, and in Nyquist, it would have someone familiar with the Western Conference.

If the Blue Jackets whiff on Panarin, though, they need to find more offensive production and that is where Nyquist becomes a strong fit.

Marcus Johansson

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Marcus Johansson had several talks with teams Sunday, but Boston was not one of them.

Friedman reported Buffalo and Columbus were in the market for the 28-year-old, who had 30 points in 58 games last season.

Columbus makes sense for some of the reasons we mentioned above with Nyquist. In Johansson, it would get a scoring forward who can help ease the loss of Panarin.

Buffalo stated its intentions early in the offseason by re-signing Jeff Skinner to a long-term deal, and bringing in Johansson would only bolster its stable of forwards.

While he is an intriguing option on the marker, the Swede does come with some concerns for potential suitors.

Johansson last played a full season two years ago in Washington and has just 44 points in 87 games over the last two seasons with New Jersey and Boston.

