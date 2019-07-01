Ex-Jets Star Tyler Myers, Canucks Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $30M Contract

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJuly 1, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: Tyler Myers #57 of the Winnipeg Jets skates against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets free-agent defenseman Tyler Myers will sign a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks, according to Frank Seravalli of TSN Sports on Sunday. 

Darren Dreger, also of TSN, reported earlier Sunday there was "no reason the Canucks and Tyler Myers won't come to terms."

Myers, a 10-year veteran, posted nine goals and 22 assists for the Jets last season. The 29-year-old also registered a plus-11.

The 6'8" defenseman won the Calder Memorial Trophy as a 19-year-old in 2009-10 with the Buffalo Sabres.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

