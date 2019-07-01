Ex-Jets Star Tyler Myers, Canucks Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $30M Contract

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Winnipeg Jets free-agent defenseman Tyler Myers will sign a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks, according to Frank Seravalli of TSN Sports on Sunday.

Darren Dreger, also of TSN, reported earlier Sunday there was "no reason the Canucks and Tyler Myers won't come to terms."

Myers, a 10-year veteran, posted nine goals and 22 assists for the Jets last season. The 29-year-old also registered a plus-11.

The 6'8" defenseman won the Calder Memorial Trophy as a 19-year-old in 2009-10 with the Buffalo Sabres.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.