Rocket Mortgage Classic 2019: Nate Lashley Wins 1st-Ever PGA Event

Nate Lashley capped off his historic weekend by winning the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic with a 72-hole score of 25-under par.

Starting the final round with a six-shot lead, Lashley was able to coast during his victory lap. The 36-year-old from Nebraska had never won on the PGA Tour and has been bouncing around different tours since turning pro in 2005.

Here's how the final leaderboard looked, as well as the payout for each of the top finishers:

1. Nate Lashley (-25) ($1,314,000)

2. Doc Redman (-19) ($788,400)

T3. Rory Sabbatini (-18) ($423,400)

T3. Wes Roach (-18) ($423,400)

T5. Brandt Snedeker (-17) ($269,492)

T5. Joaquin Niemann (-17) ($269,492)

T5. Ted Potter Jr. (-17) ($269,492)

T5. Brian Stuard (-17) ($269,492)

T5. Cameron Tringale (-17) ($269,492)

T5. Patrick Reed (-17) ($269,492)

Lashley's winning score of 25-under par was the third-lowest in a PGA Tour event during the 2018-19 season. Marc Leishman won the CIMB Classic in October and Adam Long won the Desert Classic in January with matching totals of 26-under.

After his win, Lashley couldn't hide the emotions he was feeling with his sister and girlfriend in attendance:

As emotional as the moment was, there was no guarantee when the week started it was going to happen. Lashley arrived in Detroit as a third alternate for the tournament and only got into the field when some players scheduled to play decided to withdraw.

Lashley capped off his masterpiece by firing a two-under 70. It's a testament to how well he played the previous three rounds that Sunday was, by far, his worst of the tournament. His streak of of 33 holes without a bogey came to an end on No. 6 when he left a 10-foot putt to save par just short of the hole.

The win also comes with additional perks for Lashley. He's now assured of a spot in the field for the 2019 British Open starting on July 18 and qualified for the 2020 Masters.

Per PGATour.com, Lashley jumped up 86 spots in the FedEx Cup standings from 126 to 40. His payout of $1.314 million was more than double his season total in 14 events ($541,502).

Lashley, along with the rest of the PGA Tour, will have more opportunities to fine tune their game heading into the Open Championship in three weeks. The inaugural 3M Open is next on the schedule from Blaine, Minnesota starting on the Fourth of July.