UFC on ESPN 3 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

If you take Derrick Lewis and Stipe Miocic out of the equation, Francis Ngannou would currently be perfect in his UFC career, and after knocking out Junior dos Santos in the first round Saturday, he'd be the owner for not a five-fight win streak but a five-knockout win streak.

The thing is, you can't take Lewis and Miocic out of the equation. Natural laws, well, they simply forbid this. And no one can unsee Miocic wrestling him into the ground, or his barren stalemate with Lewis.

And yet, here he is, on a three-fight streak that includes knockouts of Curtis Blaydes, the fading Cain Velasquez and now Dos Santos. Things were pretty straightforward Saturday, as you might expect for something that ended in less than two minutes.

During a fray Dos Santos turned his back to Ngannou. That's not a good idea, and Ngannou sent a right hand around the bend like a locomotive and whistled it across the front of Dos Santos' mug. A few ground strikes sealed it up from there.

Daniel Cormier is your UFC heavyweight champion; he's already booked with Miocic. If Ngannou thought Miocic's wrestling was tough, he may not want any part of DC, much less Miocic.

"I want the winner of DC and Stipe," Ngannou said to broadcaster Jon Anik after the fight, as if he wanted extra tomatoes on his hamburger.

Well, it would be hard to argue against that, and he's earned as much, even if his future may not look much different than his past.

"I need some respect now," Ngannou said. "I deserve it."