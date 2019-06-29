Haiti Advances to 2019 Gold Cup Semifinals with 3-2 Win vs. Canada

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Haiti is on to the semifinals at the 2019 Gold Cup after pulling off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Canada in the quarterfinals at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday.

This marks the first time Haiti has ever advanced to the Gold Cup semifinals.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Haiti scored three times during a 26-minute span in the second half to rally from a two-goal deficit. It was a Wilde-Donald Guerrier goal in the 76th minute that proved to be the difference.

Jonathan David and Lucas Cavallini each scored for Canada.

It was a tale of two halves in Houston.

This match was all Canada early on, as the Red and White were the only squad to get on the board in the opening 45-plus minutes. And the tone was set early on in the 18th minute by none other than David, who delivered a strong strike.

It marked David's Gold Cup-leading sixth goal of the tournament.

David has now scored in three of his team's four Gold Cup matches, with the lone exception coming during a 3-1 loss to Mexico during group play. Canada had been 2-0 during the tournament when he scores.

Canada doubled its lead midway through the first half.

After being held scoreless in the opener against Martinique, Cavallini has now scored in three consecutive matches. His five goals in the tournament is good for second, trailing his teammate, David, by one.

It appeared as though Canada was well on its way to the semis as it took a two-goal lead into the locker rooms—and then the second half happened.

Haiti managed to cut the deficit in half just moments after the break, thanks to some help from Canada.

That proved to be a critical moment in this match, as it served as a momentum-changer.

Haiti later evened the score in the 70th as Herve Bazile buried a penalty kick.

Moments later, Haiti would move ahead for the first time. Responsible for his team's first goal, it was only fitting that Duckens Nazon had a hand in the game-winner. Nazon set up Guerrier in the 76th minute by sneaking a pass through a pair of defenders, and Guerrier managed to beat Canada keeper Milan Borjan with a wild finish.

Just like that, an 0-2 hole became a 3-2 lead.

It appeared as though Canada had found a late equalizer, but an offside call wiped the goal off the board. With that, Haiti was able to hold on for the victory.

Haiti has now found the back of the net nine times en route to a perfect 4-0-0 record at the 2019 Gold Cup, scoring two or more goals in each match. Seven of its nine goals have come during the second half of games.

What's Next?

Haiti will face the Mexico-Costa Rica winner in the semifinals on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.