Rockets Rumors: Nene Declines $3.8M Contract Option to Become a Free Agent

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

Houston Rockets' Nene plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Nene will become a free agent after turning down his $3.8 million player option with the Houston Rockets for the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brazilian big man averaged 3.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 42 appearances with Houston this past season.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

