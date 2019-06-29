Rockets Rumors: Nene Declines $3.8M Contract Option to Become a Free Agent

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Nene will become a free agent after turning down his $3.8 million player option with the Houston Rockets for the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brazilian big man averaged 3.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 42 appearances with Houston this past season.

