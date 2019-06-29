USA Soccer's Sydney Leroux Dwyer, Dom Dwyer Announce Birth of Baby Girl

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 14: Professional soccer players Dom Dwyer and Sydney Leroux attend BODY at ESPYs at Milk Studios on July 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ESPN)
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Former United States soccer star Sydney Leroux Dwyer announced the birth of her daughter Roux James on Twitter on Friday.

Leroux Dwyer posted the following photo of the newborn on social media:

Her husband, Orlando City and United States player Dom Dwyer, also posted images of the baby, alongside her mother and the couple's oldest son, Cassius, per Yahoo.

The soccer stars married in 2015, with Leroux Dwyer going on to be part of the United States team that won the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. The 29-year-old has not represented the national side since 2017, but she was still a regular for Orlando Pride in the 2018 NWSL season.

Per BBC Sport, she was involved in pre-season training with the team in March while five-and-a-half months pregnant.

Leroux Dwyer shared the following post of herself watching the U.S. women's national team's win over France in the World Cup quarter-final on Friday:

Dwyer has played for the United States on four occasions, although he wasn't selected to be part of the squad for the ongoing Gold Cup. He's scored four goals in 13 Major League Soccer games so far this season.

