Every NFL Team's Riskiest Move This Offseason

0 of 32

Mark Brown/Getty Images

It doesn't always pay to take risks in football. In today's NFL, however, playing it safe is often the quickest route to failure.

Think back to Week 11 of last season, when the Green Bay Packers trailed the Seattle Seahawks 27-24. Green Bay had a 4th-and-2 from its own 33 with just over four minutes to play. Instead of keeping the ball in Aaron Rodgers' hands, Mike McCarthy dialed up a punt. Seattle chewed up the clock, the Packers lost, and McCarthy was eventually fired.

A similar philosophy can be applied to the NFL offseason. Risks don't always pay off, but the "safe" route is often worse. Last season, for example, the Kansas City Chiefs traded away Alex Smith and installed Patrick Mahomes as their new starting quarterback. The Jacksonville Jaguars, meanwhile, gave Blake Bortles a contract extension.

You can form your own opinions on how those moves played out.

With the bulk of the 2019 offseason in the rearview mirror, every team has taken a risk of some degree. These are moves that could backfire and lead the team in a bad situation but could also pay huge dividends both this season and beyond.

What's the riskiest move your favorite team made this offseason? Let's dig in.