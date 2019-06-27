NHL Free Agents 2019: Rumors, Predictions for Joe Pavelski, Mitch Marner, More

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

One of the most experienced players available in NHL free agency is drawing interest from a pair of playoff teams from last season.

Joe Pavelski is making free-agent visits, as he tries to figure out his next step after spending his entire career with the San Jose Sharks.

Mitch Marner has only played for one team in his career as well, albeit for just three years, but there is a chance he moves away from Toronto with multiple teams reportedly interested in his signature.

Pavelski and Marner are just two of the higher-profile players receiving attention on the market ahead of the start of free agency July 1.

NHL Free-Agent Rumors and Predictions

Joe Pavelski

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Pavelski met with the Dallas Stars, who have serious interest in the 34-year-old, on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Kevin Kurz added to LeBrun's report and said Tampa Bay was next up on the player's list of visits.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Pavelski is still a hot commodity at 34 because he is coming off a season in which he tallied 38 goals and 26 assists.

The 38-goal season marked the first time he found the back of the net on more than 30 occasions since the 2015-16 campaign.

Unfortunately for Pavelski, he has not been able to win a championship with San Jose, despite the franchise being a contender for most of his 13 seasons.

Dallas and Tampa Bay are teams with title aspirations that could get better with the addition of the veteran forward.

The Stars are looking to add to a squad that was eliminated by St. Louis in the second round of the playoffs, while the Lightning are trying to bolster their star-studded roster after falling in the first round to Columbus.

Pavelski's best shot at a title could come with Tampa Bay, and if he adds his skill set to a squad hungry to avenge last season's early exit, the Lightning could be considered the title favorite for the 2019-20 season.

Prediction: Pavelski signs with Tampa Bay

Mitch Marner

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, multiple teams have reached out about meeting with Marner, who is a restricted free agent.

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Toronto has already extended a qualifying offer to the 22-year-old, which means the Maple Leafs have the chance to match any offers that come in for the forward.

Marner is understandably looking for an increase in pay, after making $832,500 in base salary on his rookie deal last season, per Spotrac.

He has plenty of reasons to believe he deserves a raise since he totaled 94 points on 26 goals and 68 assists a season ago.

His production is only expected to rise next season, which is why it would be wise of him to at least explore what is out there and make Toronto match the offers that come in.

With all that being said, it could be hard for Marner to leave Toronto, especially with the potential to form the top three-pronged attack in the league with Auston Matthews and John Tavares for years to come.

From Toronto's perspective, it should try everything in its power to keep Marner in order to maintain its upward trajectory in the Eastern Conference and contend alongside Tampa Bay and Boston.

Prediction: Toronto matches all offer sheets, keeps Marner.

Corey Perry

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Montreal and Pittsburgh are on Corey Perry's radar, while Dallas and Nashville are possible contenders for the 34-year-old, who has spent his entire career in Anaheim.

Perry spent the majority of last season off the ice with an injury and ended up playing in 31 games for the Ducks.

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

He still carries value on the market because of his experience and the consistently high level of production he had in Anaheim.

Whichever team lands Perry is getting a player who recorded over 40 points in 11 of his 13 seasons and scored 34 goals just three seasons ago.

Pittsburgh might be a better landing spot than Montreal because of its regular spot near the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins have added plenty of veterans to a core headlined by Sidney Crosby in the past, but one of the main differences with Perry is he is not chasing his first title as he won one with the Ducks in 2007.

If Nashville or Dallas show more interest, they could be intriguing landing spots for Perry as well, given their positions near the top of the Western Conference.

Prediction: Perry signs with Pittsburgh.

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.