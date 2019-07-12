Every NFL Team's Worst Contract

2 of 32

The player: Cornerback Desmond Trufant

The bad contract: Five years, $68.75 million with $41.5 million guaranteed (signed as an extension in 2017, expires in 2023)

Why it stinks

Trufant is a good cornerback, but he's hardly a great one. Yet he remains the seventh-highest paid player at that position. He's never been an All-Pro, and he was last a Pro Bowler in 2015. He'll turn 29 in September, and his best days are probably behind him.

But the Atlanta Falcons aren't getting out of that contract in the next two years, and even if they decide to part ways in 2021, it'll cost them $5.8 million. That's far from ideal considering that Trufant has just four interceptions over his last four seasons.

Matt Ryan and Jake Matthews have much more costly deals with longer-term commitments, but the Falcons' hands were tied in both of those cases. You can't walk away from a franchise quarterback with an MVP award on his resume, and Matthews is a rising left tackle who became a Pro Bowler in his age-26 campaign in 2018.