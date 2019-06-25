Sergei Zubov, Hayley Wickenheiser Headline 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

SOCHI, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 20: Gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser #22 of Canada celebrates during the flower ceremony for the Ice Hockey Women's Gold Medal Game on day 13 of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Bolshoy Ice Dome on February 20, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2019 class of inductees Tuesday, with Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser and former Dallas Stars stalwart Sergei Zubov headlining the group.

They are joined by Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky, Jim Rutherford and Jerry York, per TSN's Frank Seravalli.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

