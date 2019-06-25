Sergei Zubov, Hayley Wickenheiser Headline 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced its 2019 class of inductees Tuesday, with Canadian national team star Hayley Wickenheiser and former Dallas Stars stalwart Sergei Zubov headlining the group.

They are joined by Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky, Jim Rutherford and Jerry York, per TSN's Frank Seravalli.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

