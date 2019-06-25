Brooks Orpik Retires from NHL; Won Stanley Cup with Penguins and Capitals

Brooks Orpik Retires from NHL; Won Stanley Cup with Penguins and CapitalsJune 25, 2019
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Washington Capitals announced Tuesday defenseman Brooks Orpik has retired from the NHL.
Washington Capitals @Capitals
Brooks Orpik has announced his retirement today from the @NHL after 15 seasons. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion skated in 1,035 regular-season games. Congratulations on a terrific career, Brooksie. And thank you for everything! #ALLCAPS Read More: https://t.co/phJzewaMWB https://t.co/rJYfMZfejw
Orpik captured the Stanley Cup twice, first with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and then with the Caps in 2018.
