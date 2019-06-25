Brooks Orpik Retires from NHL; Won Stanley Cup with Penguins and Capitals

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 26: Brooks Orpik #44 of the Washington Capitals in action against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Capital One Arena on February 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals announced Tuesday defenseman Brooks Orpik has retired from the NHL.

Orpik captured the Stanley Cup twice, first with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and then with the Caps in 2018.

                       

