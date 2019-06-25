Brooks Orpik Retires from NHL; Won Stanley Cup with Penguins and Capitals

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals announced Tuesday defenseman Brooks Orpik has retired from the NHL.

Orpik captured the Stanley Cup twice, first with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 and then with the Caps in 2018.

