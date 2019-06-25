NHL Free Agents 2019: Predictions Involving Artemi Panarin, Anders Lee and More

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Teams and players are preparing for the July 1 start to free agency in the NHL, and high-scoring Artemi Panarin of the Columbus Blue Jackets seems to be the player who has the best chance of earning the most impressive contract.

Panarin met with the Colorado Avalanche Monday, per a report from long-time NHL reporter Adrian Dater. That appears to be just a start, because Panarin also was in the process of meeting with the Florida Panthers. That report came from WSVN sports anchor Mike DiPasquale.

Those two teams should be just the tip of the iceberg for Panarin, who is one of the most dangerous scorers in the league. Panarin has excelled for both the Chicago Blackhawks and the Columbus Blue Jackets, and he comes into free agency with 116 goals scored during his first four years in the league, averaging 29 goals per season.

Panarin has converted at least 11.8 percent of his shots per season into goals, with his best mark of 16.0 percent coming in his rookie year in 2015-16 with the Blackhawks.

Panarin played the first two years of his career with Chicago before he was traded to Columbus. The Blackhawks were in a mode where they had to clear salary, and the Blue Jackets were the beneficiaries.

Panarin is viewed as one of the league's best snipers. He has the ability to create time and space when he has the puck in the offensive zone, and that allows him to fire the puck at the corners of the net, and makes him a dangerous scorer.

A number of other teams will have the opportunity to make their intentions known and pitch Panarin before he signs a new deal. The Blue Jackets want to keep him and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

It would seem that their chances of signing either player are slim. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen attempted to sign both players during the regular season, but neither player wanted to sign a new deal with the Blue Jackets at the time.

Bobrovsky has also had talks with the Panthers about signing with that team, per DiPasquale. Bobrovsky had a 37-24-1 record in 2018-19 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Bobrovsky can be one of the best goalies in the league when he is on his game, however he can have a difficult time maintaining consistency.

The Chicago Blackhawks surged in the second half of the season and made a run at the playoffs before falling short in the final days of the regular season.

They have already added defensemen Olli Maata from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Calvin de Haan from the Carolina Hurricanes in trades, and they are likely to be involved in free agency.

In addition to pitching Panarin, they are expected to go after Anders Lee of the New York Islanders, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Lee is a 6'3", 231-pound left-shot center, and he has established himself as a big-time scorer in each of the past three seasons. He scored 34 goals in 2016-17, and he followed that with 40 and 28 goals, respectively, the last two seasons.

If the Blackhawks can sign Lee, it would ease the burden on Chicago captain Jonathan Toews, who has already played 12 seasons with Chicago and recently turned 31 years old.

Lee should be one of the sport's most attractive free agents.