Report: No. 1 Pick Adley Rutschman, Orioles Agree to Record $8.1M Contract

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly signed No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman to a signing bonus worth $8.1 million, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The bonus is the largest of its kind, breaking the previous record of $8 million set by Gerrit Cole in 2011.

The first overall pick came with a slot value of $8.42 million, per MLB.com, leaving the Orioles the opportunity to spend the rest of the money on their other picks.

