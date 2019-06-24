Report: No. 1 Pick Adley Rutschman, Orioles Agree to Record $8.1M Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

Adley Rutschman catches for Oregon State against Washington State Oregon State Washington during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly signed No. 1 overall draft pick Adley Rutschman to a signing bonus worth $8.1 million, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The bonus is the largest of its kind, breaking the previous record of $8 million set by Gerrit Cole in 2011.

The first overall pick came with a slot value of $8.42 million, per MLB.com, leaving the Orioles the opportunity to spend the rest of the money on their other picks.

    

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

