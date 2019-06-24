NFL Releases 2019 Training Camp Reporting Dates for All 32 Teams

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The NFL season is right around the corner as each team lines up its training camp schedule beginning in July.

Adam Schefter of ESPN provided a look at the dates and locations for each organization's camp:

Some teams have all players report on the same date while others have as much as a week of extra time for the rookies.

The Arizona Cardinals are among the first teams to report on July 17, which could be interesting based on how important rookies will be in the upcoming season.

No. 1 overall draft pick Kyler Murray is expected to be the squad's starting quarterback, while receivers Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson could all have big roles in 2019. With head coach Kliff Kingsbury also beginning his first year on the NFL sidelines, the extra week before veterans report could be valuable.

The Denver Broncos, who will be competing in the Hall of Fame preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on August 1, are the first team to have all veterans on July 17.

On the other end of the spectrum are the Dallas Cowboys, who will report as a full team July 26.

Dallas is mostly returning the same team as last season. Dak Prescott is in full control of the offense surrounded by playmakers like Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper plus an experienced offensive line. Most of the key players on defense are also returning, including Demarcus Lawrence after signing a new deal with the team.

Each organization has different strategies toward preparing for the upcoming season, but the Cowboys don't believe they need the extra time.