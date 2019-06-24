NHL Trade Rumors: Latest on Sharks, Golden Knights' Efforts to Clear Cap Space

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The NHL salary cap has reared its head so far this offseason, with teams making a number of high-profile moves to shed salary.

Perhaps the most notable was the Nashville Predators trading star defenseman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils in a deal that most considered a steal.

Here is a look at two teams—the San Jose Shark and Las Vegas Golden Knights—that are looking to make similar salary-shedding moves.

Vegas Well Over Cap But Still Not Close on a Deal

The Las Vegas Golden Knights have one of the most difficult cap sheets in the NHL. They're currently estimated at $83.1 million, putting them $1.6 million over the cap. Jesse Granger of The Athletic reported the team is also closing on a deal with William Karlsson that will pay him $6-7.5 million per season, putting an increased pressure on Las Vegas to dump salary.

“Those are the things that we’re working on,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon told Granger. “William (Karlsson) is a priority for us, and hopefully sooner than later we can have him under contract past this year.”

The Knights are also planning offer sheets for restricted free agents Nikita Gusev, Tomas Nosek and Malcolm Subban.

Granger mentions Colin Miller ($3.9 million), Cody Eakin ($3.9 million), Erik Haula ($2.8 million) and Ryan Reaves ($2.8 million) among the players the Knights could look to deal for future assets this summer. Las Vegas has already had conversations with "multiple" teams regarding trades but none appear close to getting done.

“We’re comfortable, and it’s manageable,” McCrimmon said. “Every team has things to work through, and we’re no different. We are doing that, we will do that, and that’s where our efforts will go next.”

The Knights are clearly going to do everything they can to keep the top of their roster together and make another push at winning the Stanley Cup. That's going to force their hand and make their roster have less depth, but it's a necessary evil for a team that will be in the preseason favorites conversation next year.

Sharks Considering Brenden Dillon Trade?

Even after trading Justin Braun to the Philadelphia Flyers last week, the Sharks still have work to do filling out their roster. Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Dylan Gambrell are all set to become restricted free agents, and franchise stalwart Joe Pavelski is also hitting the open market.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported the Sharks could look to move Brenden Dillon as part of their effort to clear space.

Dillon is just 28, in the prime of his career and helps set the tone for San Jose's defense with his physicality. However, Radim Simek will be back from a knee injury next season and could step into Dillon's spot in the rotation.

The Sharks are also looking into a Patrick Marleau return, though that will be contingent on him negotiating a buyout with the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina traded for Marleau over the weekend, but it's unclear if the winger wants to play for the franchise.