Artemi Panarin, Rangers Agree on Reported 7-Year, $81.5M Contract in Free Agency

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Veteran winger Artemi Panarin will bring his scoring prowess to the New York Rangers after agreeing to a deal Monday.

The Rangers confirmed the agreement after Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reported Panarin's contract will be for seven years and $81.5 million.

Panarin spent the previous two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old set a career high with 87 points and 59 assists in 2018-19, leading the team in both categories and helping them win their first playoff series in franchise history.

Prior to joining the Blue Jackets, Panarin had a long path to the NHL after going undrafted in 2010. He spent five years in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, eventually signing a two-year deal with the Chicago Blackhawks in April 2015.

In his first NHL season, Panarin finished second on the Blackhawks in goals (30), assists (47) and points (77). He won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie and was named to the All-Star team in his second season.

The Blue Jackets were in a tricky financial spot this offseason. Panarin is one of five free agents for the team, leaving them with the possibility of up to $30.2 million in cap space.

Despite making three straight playoff appearances, the Blue Jackets have just one series win to show for it. They finished last season outside the top 10 in goals scored (258) and goals allowed (232).

Panarin has proven his worth to Columbus over the past two seasons, but this was also his first real opportunity to score a significant and lucrative long-term deal.

For the Rangers, he'll provide some major scoring punch and is the cherry on top of a solid offseason that also included the acquisition of Kaapo Kakko, Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox.