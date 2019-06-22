2019 NHL Draft Results: Team-by-Team Grades for Notable Picks

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko were the stars of the show in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers picked those two players to start the selection show, and they will undoubtedly get a chance to show off their impressive skills during the 2019-20 season.

However, for the vast majority of players selected Friday night and Saturday, it will take one, two or three years before they are ready to play at the highest level of the sport.

The ground work for the 31 teams in the NHL starts with the scouting process and continues with the drafting of players, but the most important part is player development. That's when players are fully involved in the process of turning potential into production.

The completion of the draft means its times to look at those selections, assess each team's performance and point out their most exciting pick.

Best Selection and Overall Draft Grade (Teams listed in alphabetical order)

Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras, C, US NTDP, Grade: B+

Zegras has an array of moves and has been compared to Hughes because of his playmaking vision and ability to hold onto the puck and create offensive opportunities for himself and his teammates. He needs to get stronger, and once that happens, he should have an opportunity to become a front-line center.

Arizona Coyotes: Victor Soderstrom, D, Brynas (Sweden), Grade: B

Soderstrom is well on his way to becoming a polished defenseman, but the issue for the Coyotes may be trying to figure out what he does best. He can skate, shoot, block shots and play one-on-one defense, but he does not stand out in any of these areas.

Boston Bruins: John Beecher, C US NTDP, Grade: C+

Beecher looks like a strong future pick because he has excellent size at 6'3" and 212 pounds, and he is a tremendous skater. Beecher played key minutes for the US national development team, but he wasn't always asked to score. However, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney believes he has all the skills needed to prove himself as a solid NHL player.

Buffalo Sabres: Dylan Cozens, C, Lethbridge (WHL), Grade: A-

The Sabres have selected Jack Eichel, Rasmsus Dahlin and Cozens in recent years, and the talent level on this team is gradually rising. Cozens has brilliant skating speed and two-way ability, but he doesn't always make the right play with the puck.

Calgary Flames: Jakob Pelletier, LW, Moncton (QMJHL), Grade: B

Pelletier is a mighty mite at 5'9" and 165 pounds who has excellent hands, tremendous quickness and the courage to cut into the middle so he can make big plays. He could be an impact player much sooner than most observers think.

Carolina Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie (OHL), Grade: B-

A smart and talented player who thinks the game well and could be an elite set-up man. He will hold on to the puck too long at times, and he may need to get rid of it quicker.

Chicago Blackhawks: Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon (WHL), Grade: B

The Blackhawks passed on defenseman Bowen Byram, and that could prove to be a mistake. However, Dach has size, strength and skill, and he should learn a lot from Jonathon Toews.

Colorado Avalanche: Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver (WHL), Grade: A

Byram is already a talented blue liner, but as he gets some experience, he will have a chance to become a superstar. He is a courageous player who will attack while maintaining his defensive responsibilities. Fellow first-rounder Alex Newhook will give the Avs some much-needed depth.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Erik Hjorth, D, Linkoping Jr. (Sweden), Grade: D-

The Blue Jackets traded all but three of their draft picks away and they didn't get out of the second round of the playoffs. They will have a difficult time maintaining their competitiveness in the years to come.

Dallas Stars: Thomas Harley, D, Mississauga (OHL), Grade: C-

Harley is not a star or a player who has a lot of flair, but he has improved quite a bit over the last year and he has shown a tendency to work hard. He is clearly determined to become a very good player.

Detroit Red Wings: Moritz Seider, D, Mannheim (Germany), Grade: B+

Seider has wonderful size and surprising skating ability, and that allows him to see the ice well and deliver some razor-sharp passes. Once he gets the needed playing time, he will get his chance to show what he can do at the next level.

Edmonton Oilers: Philip Broberg, D, AIK (Sweden), Grade: B-

Broberg is not a finished product at this point, but he has size, skating ability and excellent defensive positioning. Once he improves his puck handling, he will be able to make a strong contribution. He is a hard worker who may get there sooner than expected.

Florida Panthers: Spencer Knight, G, US NTDP, Grade: B

Knight certainly got his share of big-game experience playing for the US national team, and he has shown the ability to make the big save. He is always well-positioned, has excellent athleticism and no wasted movement. Head coach Joel Quenneville will probably need Knight up with the big club sooner rather than later.

Los Angeles Kings: Alex Turcotte, C, US NTDP, Grade: A

The Kings clearly need speed and quickness, and they well get that and more form Turcotte. He is a talented offensive player who has the flair for the big goal, and he should be able to give the Kings some needed energy.

Minnesota Wild: Matthew Boldy, LW, US NTDP, Grade: B

The Wild went after one of the more versatile players in the first round. Most young players with Boldy's talent are not advanced on defense, but he plays an excellent defensive game. He can handle the puck in tight areas and he has advanced offensive skills

Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield, RW, US NTDP, Grade: B+

The Canadiens weren't bragging after this pick, but they may have gotten a big-time goal scorer who can help get them back to the playoffs. Caufield is small at 5'7" and 163 pounds, but he can get rid of the puck in an instant and is quite accurate with his vicious shot.

Nashville Predators: Philip Tomasino, C, Niagra (OHL), Grade: B

Tomasino has elite skating speed, and that makes him a great fit for the Predators. This team wants to push the pace, and Tomasino can move the puck into the offensive zone and create elite scoring chances.

New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, C US NTDP, Grade: A

Hughes will almost certainly become a superstar at the NHL level, and it's just a matter of how quickly he can make the jump. While he lacks size, he has incredible skating ability and his instincts are superb. He is not quite at the Connor McDavid level, but he is probably the second-best No. 1 pick since McDavid was selected in 2015.

New York Islanders: Simon Holmstrom, RW, Sweden Jr., Grade: C+

Holmstrom has had some injury issues, but he has shown that he can be a big-time scorer when he is healthy. Good size, speed and a strong shot.

New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, RW, TPS (Finland), Grade: A-

Once the Devils selected Hughes, it was obvious that the Rangers would select this stud. Kakko competed extremely well in playing with Finland's top professional players. He has the size, strength and scoring ability to become an immediate impact player.

Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson, D, Kelowna (OHL), Grade: C

The Senators appear to have reached for Thomson, as he looks like he should be a solid factor in the defensive zone, but he has not done much to show he can be an offensive threat. Ordinary draft for the Sens.

Philadelphia Flyers: Cameron York, D, USA U-18, Grade: B+

York looks like a sharp modern-day defenseman because he understands that teams want their blue liners to jump into the play and make key contributions on the offensive end. York is just average-sized at 5'11" and 172 pounds, and he needs to add strength to his frame. Second-round Bobby Brink demonstrated first-round potential, and he could be a dynamic goal scorer.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Samuel Poulin, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL), Grade: C

The Penguins are taking a chance on a player who lacks consistency. There are times when Poulin can take over the game, and there are other times he simply disappears. He needs to show more determination.

St. Louis Blues: Nikita Alexandrov, C, Charlottetown (QMJHL), Grade C

The Blues selected Alexandrov in the second round and he will need time to develop. His skating stride is on the short and choppy side, but he cuts quickly and creates space in the offensive zone. He will have a legitimate opportunity to show off his scoring skills.

San Jose Sharks: Artemi Kniazev, D, Chicoutimi (QMJHL), Grade: C+

The Sharks selected Kniazev in the second round, but he has first-round skating ability and instincts. He needs more core strength because he can get knocked off the puck.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Nolan Foote, LW, Kelowna (WHL), Grade: C

Foote has excellent instincts and toughness. He scored 36 goals this year even though he played much of the year with a broken wrist. Foote looks like a solid offensive player, but he needs to upgrade his skating ability

Toronto Maple Leafs: Nicholas Robertson, LW, Peterborough (OHL), Grade: C+

Robertson has many of the intangible skills needed to be successful. Robertson has incredible drive and self-confidence, and he is a top offensive threat even though he could improve his skating.

Vancouver Canucks: Vasily Podkolzin, R, Neva-St. Petersburg (Russia), Grade: A-

One of the top goal scorers in this draft, Podkolzin has an excellent shot and he will also go into the dirty areas to get his shot and jump on rebounds.

Vegas Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs, C, Kootenay (WHL), Grade: B+

Krebs is coming off a serious Achilles injury, but he is expected to be ready to show off his skills in training camp. Krebs has a chance to be a dynamic offensive player with his quick shot and excellent passing ability.

Washington Capitals: Connor McMichael, C, London (OHL), Grade: C-

The Caps had just four picks in this year's draft, and that's the reason for the low grade. McMichael has eye-catching speed and the kind of skill needed to become a consistent scorer. The 6'0", 182-pounder should be able to establish himself near the front of the net.

Winnipeg Jets: Ville Heinola, D, Lukko (Finland), Grade: C+

Heinola has excellent hockey sense and skills with the puck, but he needs to improve his skating. Once he can do that, the Jets will have a solid all-around player.