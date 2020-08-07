Dodgers' Corey Seager Exits vs. Giants After Suffering Back Injury

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was pulled from Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants after he suffered lower back discomfort, according to Southern California News Group's J.P. Hoornstra.

Seager appeared to tweak his back after diving for a ball in the second inning.

Now in his sixth MLB season, Seager played 134 games in 2019 and missed some time with a hamstring injury. He was previously limited to just 26 games during the 2018 campaign after Tommy John surgery, as well.

When Seager is on the field, he's one of the most promising young shortstops in baseball. He's slashing .340/.389/.600 with three home runs, four doubles and seven RBI this season.

Chris Taylor will likely get the majority of the work at shortstop with Seager out.