NHL Draft 2019 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 Results

NHL Draft 2019 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 ResultsJune 22, 2019
The 2019 NHL draft saw the New Jersey Devils end the intrigue by selecting superslick American center Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick.
That made it easy for the New York Rangers with the No. 2 pick, as they selected rapidly rising right wing Kaapo Kakko with the No. 2 pick.
Playing just miles apart in Newark, New Jersey, and Manhattan, New York, Hughes vs. Kakko could develop into a rivalry that is similar to the one that Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin have had over the years. Ovechkin was the No. 1 draft pick in 2004, while Crosby occupied that same slot one year later.
The Devils are counting on Hughes to give them a player who can be dynamic with the puck because of his ability to hold on to it in the offensive zone until he can create his own shot or set up a teammate with a legitimate scoring opportunity.
Kakko is also an excellent skater, but he is a big man who can go into the corners and win puck battles. He has a superb shot and looks like he should be an excellent goal scorer right from the start.
Hughes has been compared to Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks, while Kakko could be similar to countryman Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets since both are powerful goal scorers.
Hughes was the first member of the United States National Development Team, and he was joined by eight other teammates who were drafted in the first round.
This goal by Hughes highlights his skill, quickness and creativity. It went a long way towards earning him that No. 1 draft status.
While the first two picks were all but assured for months, the Chicago Blackhawks had their choice of top defenseman Bowen Byram, center Alex Turcotte and Kirby Dach.
The expectation was that they would select Byram because they clearly need quality defensemen, but the Blackhawks selected Dach, a tall, rangy center with excellent skating ability, a solid scoring touch and a strong 200-foot game.
Byram went with the fourth pick to the Colorado Avalanche, while the offensive-minded Turcotte was selected by the Los Angeles Kings.
2019 First Round
1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, C
2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, RW
3. Chicago Blackhawks: Kirby Dach, C
4. Colorado Avalanche: Bowen Byram, D
5. Los Angeles Kings: Alex Turcotte, C
6. Detroit Red Wings: Moritz Seider, D
7. Buffalo Sabres: Dylan Cozens, C
8. Edmonton Oilers: Philip Broberg, D
9. Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras, C
10. Vancouver Canucks: Vasily Podkolzin, RW
11. Arizona Coyotes: Victor Soderstrom, D
12. Minnesota Wild: Matthew Boldy, LW
13. Florida Panthers: Spencer Knight, G
14. Philadelphia Flyers: Cam York, D
15. Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield, RW
16. Colorado Avalanche: Alex Newhook, C
17. Vegas Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs, C
18. Dallas Stars: Thomas Harley, D
19. Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson, D
20. Winnipeg Jets: Ville Heinola, D
21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Samuel Poulin, RW
22. Los Angeles Kings: Tobias Bjornfot, D
23. New York Islanders: Simon Holmstrom, RW
24. Nashville Predators: Philip Tomasino, C
25. Washington Capitals: Connor McMichael, C
26. Calgary Flames: Jakob Pelletier, LW
27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Nolan Foote, LW
28. Carolina Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki, C
29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, LW
30. Boston Bruins: John Beecher, C
31. Buffalo Sabres: Ryan Johnson, D
2019 NHL Draft
Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m. ET
TV: NHL Network
Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC
Day 2 selection order
ROUND 2
32. Ottawa
33. Los Angeles
34. New Jersey
35. Detroit
36. Carolina (from BUF)
37. Carolina (from NYR)
38. Edmonton
39. Anaheim
40. Vancouver
41. San Jose (from PHI)
42. Minnesota
43. Chicago
44. Ottawa (from FLA-SJS)
45. Arizona
46. Montreal
47. Colorado
48. Vegas
49. NY Rangers (from DAL)
50. Montreal (from CBJ-VGK)
51. Winnipeg
52. Florida (from PIT)
53. Toronto
54. Detroit (from NYI-VGK)
55. New Jersey (from NSH)
56. Washington
57. NY Islanders (from CGY)
58. NY Rangers (from TBL)
59. Carolina
60. Detroit (from SJS)
61. New Jersey (from BOS)
62. St. Louis
ROUND 3
63. Colorado (from OTT)
64. Los Angeles
65. Philadelphia (from NJD-EDM)
66. Detroit
67. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
68. NY Rangers
69. Florida (from EDM)
70. New Jersey (from ANA)
71. Vancouver
72. Philadelphia
73. Minnesota
74. Arizona (from CHI)
75. Nashville (from FLA)
76. Arizona
77. Montreal
78. Colorado
79. Vegas
80. New Jersey (from DAL)
81. Columbus
82. Vegas (from WPG)
83. Ottawa (from PIT-VGK)
84. Toronto
85. Edmonton (from NYI)
86. Vegas (from NSH)
87. Los Angeles (from WSH)
88. Calgary
89. Tampa Bay
90. Carolina
91. San Jose
92. Boston
93. St. Louis
ROUND 4
94. Ottawa
95. Los Angeles
96. New Jersey
97. Detroit
98. Buffalo (conditional to PIT)
99. Minnesota (from NYR-BOS)
100. Edmonton
101. Anaheim
102. Vancouver
103. Philadelphia
104. Florida (from MIN-ARI-PIT-DAL-PIT)
105. Chicago
106. Florida
107. Arizona
108. Montreal
109. Nashville (from COL)
110. Vegas
111. Dallas
112. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
113. Winnipeg
114. Florida (from PIT)
115. Toronto
116. Calgary (from NYI)
117. Nashville
118. Washington
119. Los Angeles (from CGY-MTL)
120. Tampa Bay
121. Carolina
122. San Jose (optional to BUF)
123. Chicago (from BOS)
124. Toronto (from STL)
ROUND 5
125. Ottawa
126. Los Angeles
127. New Jersey
128. Detroit
129. Washington (from BUF-DET)
130. NY Rangers
131. Montreal (from EDM)
132. Anaheim
133. Vancouver
134. Winnipeg (from PHI)
135. Vegas (from MIN)
136. Montreal (from CHI)
137. Florida
138. Montreal (from ARI-CHI-LAK)
139. Vegas (from MTL)
140. Colorado
141. Vegas
142. Dallas
143. Detroit (from CBJ)
144. Winnipeg
145. Chicago (from PIT)
146. Toronto
147. NY Islanders
148. Nashville
149. Minnesota (from WSH-MTL)
150. Calgary
151. Chicago (from TBL)
152. Carolina
153. San Jose
154. Boston
155. St. Louis
ROUND 6
156. Vancouver (from OTT)
157. Los Angeles
158. New Jersey
159. Detroit
160. Buffalo
161. NY Rangers
162. Edmonton
163. Anaheim
164. Vancouver
165. Philadelphia
166. Minnesota
167. Chicago
168. Florida
169. Philadelphia (from ARI)
170. Montreal
171. Colorado
172. Minnesota (from VGK)
173. Dallas
174. Arizona (from CBJ)
175. Buffalo (from WPG)
176. Arizona (from PIT)
177. Buffalo (from TOR)
178. NY Islanders
179. Nashville
180. Vancouver (from WSH)
181. Carolina (from CGY)
182. Tampa Bay
183. Carolina
184. San Jose
185. Boston
186. Anaheim (from STL)
ROUND 7
187. Ottawa
188. Los Angeles
189. New Jersey
190. Detroit
191. Buffalo
192. Boston (from NYR)
193. Edmonton
194. Chicago (from ANA)
195. Vancouver
196. Philadelphia
197. Minnesota
198. Tampa Bay (from CHI)
199. Florida
200. Arizona
201. Philadelphia (from MTL)
202. Colorado
203. Pittsburgh (from VGK)
204. Toronto (from DAL)
205. NY Rangers (from CBJ)
206. Montreal (from WPG)
207. Pittsburgh
208. Toronto
209. NY Islanders
210. Nashville
211. Washington
212. Columbus (from CGY-OTT)
213. Tampa Bay
214. Calgary (from CAR)
215. San Jose
216. Carolina (from BOS-NYR)
217. St. Louis
All 31 Picks from 1st Round of the 2019 NHL Draft
