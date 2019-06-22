NHL Draft 2019 Order: Day 2 Selection List, TV Schedule and Day 1 Results

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The 2019 NHL draft saw the New Jersey Devils end the intrigue by selecting superslick American center Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick.

That made it easy for the New York Rangers with the No. 2 pick, as they selected rapidly rising right wing Kaapo Kakko with the No. 2 pick.

Playing just miles apart in Newark, New Jersey, and Manhattan, New York, Hughes vs. Kakko could develop into a rivalry that is similar to the one that Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin have had over the years. Ovechkin was the No. 1 draft pick in 2004, while Crosby occupied that same slot one year later.

The Devils are counting on Hughes to give them a player who can be dynamic with the puck because of his ability to hold on to it in the offensive zone until he can create his own shot or set up a teammate with a legitimate scoring opportunity.

Kakko is also an excellent skater, but he is a big man who can go into the corners and win puck battles. He has a superb shot and looks like he should be an excellent goal scorer right from the start.

Hughes has been compared to Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks, while Kakko could be similar to countryman Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets since both are powerful goal scorers.

Hughes was the first member of the United States National Development Team, and he was joined by eight other teammates who were drafted in the first round.

This goal by Hughes highlights his skill, quickness and creativity. It went a long way towards earning him that No. 1 draft status.

While the first two picks were all but assured for months, the Chicago Blackhawks had their choice of top defenseman Bowen Byram, center Alex Turcotte and Kirby Dach.

The expectation was that they would select Byram because they clearly need quality defensemen, but the Blackhawks selected Dach, a tall, rangy center with excellent skating ability, a solid scoring touch and a strong 200-foot game.

Byram went with the fourth pick to the Colorado Avalanche, while the offensive-minded Turcotte was selected by the Los Angeles Kings.

2019 First Round

1. New Jersey Devils: Jack Hughes, C

2. New York Rangers: Kaapo Kakko, RW

3. Chicago Blackhawks: Kirby Dach, C

4. Colorado Avalanche: Bowen Byram, D

5. Los Angeles Kings: Alex Turcotte, C

6. Detroit Red Wings: Moritz Seider, D

7. Buffalo Sabres: Dylan Cozens, C

8. Edmonton Oilers: Philip Broberg, D

9. Anaheim Ducks: Trevor Zegras, C

10. Vancouver Canucks: Vasily Podkolzin, RW

11. Arizona Coyotes: Victor Soderstrom, D

12. Minnesota Wild: Matthew Boldy, LW

13. Florida Panthers: Spencer Knight, G

14. Philadelphia Flyers: Cam York, D

15. Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield, RW

16. Colorado Avalanche: Alex Newhook, C

17. Vegas Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs, C

18. Dallas Stars: Thomas Harley, D

19. Ottawa Senators: Lassi Thomson, D

20. Winnipeg Jets: Ville Heinola, D

21. Pittsburgh Penguins: Samuel Poulin, RW

22. Los Angeles Kings: Tobias Bjornfot, D

23. New York Islanders: Simon Holmstrom, RW

24. Nashville Predators: Philip Tomasino, C

25. Washington Capitals: Connor McMichael, C

26. Calgary Flames: Jakob Pelletier, LW

27. Tampa Bay Lightning: Nolan Foote, LW

28. Carolina Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki, C

29. Anaheim Ducks: Brayden Tracey, LW

30. Boston Bruins: John Beecher, C

31. Buffalo Sabres: Ryan Johnson, D

2019 NHL Draft



Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Day 2 selection order

