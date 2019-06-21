Report: Rodney Peete Being Sued by Ex-NFL CB Carlos Rogers over Alleged Scam

John Konstantaras/Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Carlos Rogers is suing ex-NFL quarterback Rodney Peete after alleging that Peete failed to pay him back $350,000 in an alleged investment scam involving efforts to keep the Raiders in Oakland.

TMZ Sports obtained court documents and reported Rogers' claims. Of note, Rogers said Peete brought him on board "to invest in a group that would provide financing for football facilities" that would prevent a Raiders move.

Rogers gave Peete $350,000 as part of the investment and said that Peete promised that he would be reimbursed if the Raiders left town.

The Silver and Black are headed to Las Vegas in 2020, but Rogers claimed he was not paid back. He's suing for his original investment plus an additional $100,000 in punitive damages.

Rogers is alleging fraud on Peete's part and says that he "repeatedly stalled and came up with excuses" when pressed about his initial investment, per TMZ Sports.

The cornerback played one season in Oakland, suiting up seven times for the Raiders in 2014 before capping off a 10-year career with the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers as well. He made one Pro Bowl.

Peete, who was in the NFL for 16 years, played one season in Oakland (2001). He was the Heisman Trophy runner-up behind Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders in 1988. The two became teammates for the Detroit Lions from 1989-1993.