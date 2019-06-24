Predicting Where the NFL’s Next Wave of Star QBs Could Land

1 of 6

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Justin Herbert's 2018 stats: 59.4 competition percentage, 3,151 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 144.6 quarterback rating

Herbert fits the archetype of a franchise NFL quarterback. From a physical standpoint, he's everything the last two No. 1 overall picks—Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray—weren't.

The Oregon Ducks quarterback stands 6'6" and weighs 233 pounds. He stands tall in the pocket and has the ability to drive the ball down the field.

Herbert's combination of size, athleticism and explosive arm talent already have him on NFL radars. According to Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline, national scouts recently gave him the highest grade of any rising senior in the nation and one of the highest in the past decade.

Although Herbert is a gifted anticipatory thrower when he's comfortable in the pocket, his ball placement and timing can be erratic. His completion percentage dipped by 8.1 percentage points between his sophomore and junior campaigns (in part because of a scheme change).

Herbert has the ability to make every throw, but his inconsistency holds him back. If he improves in that area, he'll be viewed as a top-three prospect in April.

Why the Cincinnati Bengals?

The Bengals figure to look for a top quarterback prospect in 2020 for three reasons.

First, Andy Dalton turns 32 at the end of October. He hasn't led the team to anything of consequence and doesn't have a single penny of his contract guaranteed over the next two seasons.

Second, new head coach Zac Taylor isn't tied to Dalton like Marvin Lewis was. If Dalton doesn't excel this season, the Bengals should do everything in their power to get Taylor his quarterback of choice.



Third, the Bengals are clearly the fourth-best team in the AFC North entering the 2019 season, which should put them in position to draft a quarterback of the future next year. Snagging a prospect like Herbert should be a priority, or they will continue to fall further behind the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.