NBA Draft Results 2019: Team-by-Team List of Grades and Picks

There was very little mystery at the top of the NBA Draft, as Duke's young and powerful Superman was selected with the first pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Already known by just his first name, Zion Williamson appears to be the kind of player who can not only score, rebound and block shots, but turn a seemingly deferential franchise into a commanding presence.

It takes a lot to turn potential into a consistent winner but Williamson appears to be that player.

Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett were selected with the No. 2 and 3 picks.

Here's how the first round went down Thursday night, along with grades for each of those picks

1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson (Duke, PF), Grade: A+

Williamson is a remarkable combination of speed, quickness, athleticism, power and ability. He looks quite unguardable at the NBA level based on his ability, and he has taken nothing for granted. He has worked hard to become a game-changing player.

Expectations will be huge for the 6'6", 272-pound Williamson, and with expectations come tremendous pressure. His ability to focus on the play and get the most out of his talent should be his primary weapon throughout his career.

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant (Murray State, PG), Grade: A

Morant, a 6'3", 170-pound point guard, is one of the most explosive players to come out of college basketball. He is a sensational passer with the ability to do it with either hand. He has wonderful vision and sees open teammates when others might miss them.

Morant is a sensational open-court player and he will knock down shots, especially from the free-throw line. Once he picks up his defensive game, he won't have any weaknesses.

3. New York Knicks: R.J. Barrett (Duke, PG), Grade: A

The crowd roared its approval as commissioner Adam Silver read his name, and he should be a favorite at Madison Square Garden for years. He has a 6'10" wingspan, who can dominate in scoring, assists and rebounding.

He could have been shunted aside as Williamson's teammate, but that was never going to happen. Barrett was a consensus first-team All-American, and was Duke's full-time playmaker.

He has some weakness as a perimeter shooter, but his competitiveness should allow him to improve in that area.

4. Los Angeles Lakers: De'Andre Hunter (Virginia, F), Grade: A-

Hunter is the best defensive player in this draft, and he has excellent feet that should allow him to guard nearly any player on the floor, other than centers.

The 6'7", 225-pound Hunter plays with a toughness and a will, and he will play with the Atlanta Hawks, who have put together a package to acquire him from the Lakers.



5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland (Vanderbilt, PG), Grade: B+

Garland has an excellent shooting stroke, with excellent range and the ability to shoot off the dribble or the pass. He may remind some observers Portland guard Damian Lillard.

Garland was limited to five games due to an MCL injury, but he showed enough to warrant the No. 5 pick in the draft. He needs to work on his defense, but his ability to shoot and score will allow him to make a name for himself.

6. Phoenix Suns: Jarrett Culver (Texas Tech, SG), Grade: A-

Culver is one of the most improved players, and his best asset is his versatility. He is a big-time scorer who can guard multiple spots on the floor. He has wonderful hands, can create offense, and he should be a major asset for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who will get Culver in a deal with the Suns.

Culver needs to improve his shooting, but his upside is quite sensational because he has already come such a long way. He was not recruited coming out of high school and he has turned into a high first-round draft pick.

7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White (North Carolina, PG), Grade: A-

White averaged 16.1 points per game for the Tar Heels, and he is a remarkable athlete with game-changing speed. He has a quick release as a shooter and excels playing pick-and-roll basketball.

White has the kind of strength and speed that should allow him to take the ball to the hole, and if he can continue to improve on the defensive end, success should follow him.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes (Texas, C), Grade: B+

This pick will eventually go to the Pelicans, and Hayes will become teammates with Williamson. He is a brilliant athlete for his position, and that should make the Pelicans strong defensively in the front court.

Hayes is a brilliant leaper with excellent timing, and while his offense needs to develop, he will protect the rim. Hayes did not start as a high school player until his senior year, so his growth has been dramatic.

9. Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga, PF), Grade: B+

The Japanese-born player averaged 19.7 points per game and he is a powerful and strong player who can finish around the rim and he also has a fine mid-range game.

He has excellent work habits and has developed his game with the Bulldogs, and he is the first Japanese player to be selected in the first round.

10. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish (Duke, SF), Grade: A-

While not as consistent or as dominant as Duke teammates Williamson or Barrett, he is a dynamic player with NBA range as a shooter. He handles the ball quite well, so that aspect should be a bonus for the Hawks.

He was an up-and-down player for the Blue Devils, with some sensational games and some other games where he was hard to find. He has excellent hands and will get in the passing lanes and make steals. If he can play with a bit more consistency, he has a chance to become a star.

11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Cameron Johnson (North Carolina, SF), Grade: B

Johnson shot nearly 46 percent from beyond the arc, and that will be an asset when he eventually gets to the Phoenix Suns. Johnson is a smart player andd one of the top risers in the draft. He was considered a player who might get drafted 20th or later, but he impressed with his ability to move and shoot.

Johnson should be ready to contribute early on for a Phoenix team that can use offensive help.

12. Charlotte Hornets: P.J. Washington (Kentucky, PF), Grade: B+

Washington is a player who improved quite a bit after playing for multiple years under John Calipari. He upgraded his shooting during the 2018-19 season, and he showed that he was a go-to scorer.

Perhaps not a star, but a solid player who can contribute right away. Washington has the defensive know-how and skills to guard multiple spots on the floor, and he has the toughness to be an asset who should get better with each year of experience.

13. Miami Heat: Tyler Herro (Kentucky, SG), Grade: B

The Heat hopes he can live up to his name, and he is a confident player who wants the ball in hands. The Wildcats were 19-0 when Herro scored 15 or more points.

He is one of the top shooters in the draft, and he almost never misses his free throws. He has excellent size at 6'6", and is a tough-minded defensive player.

14. Boston Celtics: Romeo Langford (Indiana, SG), Grade: B-

Langford was drafted somewhat higher than anticipated, as he played through a thumb injury last season. While some teams did not think as highly of Langford as the Celtics, team president Danny Ainge likes his toughness.

He can drive to the hole, and he can play through contact. He will work hard on the defensive end, but he is not the most accomplished shooter at this point and he will have to improve quite a bit in that area.

15. Detroit Pistons: Sekou Doumboya (France, PF), Grade: B-

He was born in Guinea, and the 18-year-old is the youngest player in the draft. He is a 6'9" forward who can run the court well and guard multiple positions. He can be compared to Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

He is an NBA-cailber athlete who is somewhat of a reach, as he needs to improve his shooting and will have to adjust to the talent around him and play up to a new level.

16. Orlando Magic: Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF), Grade: B

Okeke suffered an ACL injury in the NCAA tournament, but he has excellent skills and an even better work ethic. He can shoot well, play defense and he can run extremely well.

Okeke was huge part of Auburn's run in the tournament, and he can play in multiple spots on the floor. Once he returns to full health, he should be a big-time contributor at this level.

17. Brooklyn Nets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Viriginia Tech, SG), Grade: B

He is a good athlete but not super explosive. However, he is a talented all-around player who can shoot it, pass the ball well and defend.

He is going to have to show that he can play consistently against players who may be better athletes than he is. Alexander-Walker is a superbly competitive player who should be up for the challenge and is eventually going to end up with the Pelicans.

18. Indiana Pacers: Goga Bitadze, (Country of Georgia, C), Grade: C+

Bitadze is a modern NBA player who can step out and hit the long shot, and also play inside and do an incredible job blocking shots. The 6'11" center needs to improve his conditioning to a degree and that will allow him to compete with some of the more athletic players.

Bitadze is a talented offensive player at this point, but he has to show he can make a huge step up.

19. San Antonio Spurs: Luka Samanic (Croatia, PF), Grade: B

This 6'11" forward is a big-time talent who proved himself at the NBA combine. He showed he can shoot the ball and rebound quite well.

Samanic has been on the NBA radar for several seasons, and the Spurs have had success with international players. He has several skills on the court, but he is not dominant in any one of them at this point.

20. Boston Celtics: Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF), Grade: C+

An excellent defensive player who appears to be quite special in that area, but the rest of his game needs quite a bit of development. He will be on his way to Philadelphia to play with the 76ers.

Thybulle won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors, and he excels at getting in the passing lanes and blocking shots. He needs to improve his shooting range and his ability to get to the basket, but he should be sensational on the defensive end.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Brandon Clarke (Gonzaga, PF), Grade: B

Clarke grew into a great player at Gonzaga. He was a brilliant athlete when he transferred to Mark Few's program from San Jose State, and his improvement on both ends of the court has been quite dramatic.

Clarke will eventually make his way to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Vancouver, British Columbia native will do all the little things that will help his team win a game. He is a notable leaper who appears to have great shot-blocking ability.

22. Boston Celtics: Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF), Grade: B-

Tremendous hands and an improved player who played a key role for the Volunteers this season. He needs to show he can stretch out his shooting range, and play against bigger NBA players.

Williams is on the short side at 6'6", but he is 240 pounds of muscle, and he can come down with rebounds against taller players. He has the skill to finish around the rim, and he averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds for Tennessee.

23. Utah Jazz: Darius Bazley (No college, SF), Grade: C

Bazley is a 6'9", 210-pound forward who did not play college basketball. He spent what would have been his freshman season training for the draft.

He made a solid impression at the Combine, but he is rail-thin and will have to show he has the toughness to handle the bigger bodies in the NBA. He will end up with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

24. Philadelphia 76ers: Ty Jerome (Virginia, PG), Grade: C+

A strong playmaker who is an exceptional passer abd led the ACC in assists. Jerom had 3.3-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

He is not a top athlete, but he can hit the outside shot and he will play smart, positional defense. He will be showing off his talents while playing for the Phoenix Suns.

25. Portland Trail Blazers: Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF) Grade: B

He is an athletic player who could fit in well with a Portland team that has a lot of talent at the guard position and needs help on the front line. He has better than a 7'1" wingspan and is a fast player who can run the floor quite well.

Little came off the bench and played just 18 minutes per game for the Tar Heels, but the Trail Blazers appear to have gotten a player who will play with a chip on his shoulder when he plays in the NBA.

26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Dylan Windler (Belmont, SF) Grade: B-

While he comes from a small program that gets little publicity, he is a brilliant left-handed shooter. He should be able to come off the bench and hit his open shots, and that's something he demonstrated he could do during his college career.

The 6'6" Windler can also get his share of rebounds as he averaged 10.9 rebounds in addition to his 21.6 points per game.

27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele (Florida State, C) Grade: C+

He will end up with the Los Angeles Clippers, and that team is getting the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. He has a 7'3" wing span and came off the bench and averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Seminoles

Kabengele appears to be a strong shot blocker with some decent offensive moves, but he will have to show quite a bit of improvement to contribute consistently in the NBA.

28. Golden State Warriors: Jordan Poole (Michigan, SG) Grade: C

Somewhat surprising that he would go in the first round. He is a solid shooter who connected on 83 percent of his free throws, and he can also hit the deep shot. He had 12 games in 2018-19 where he hit three or more three-pointers.

He runs the court well, and should get a chance to play quite a bit next year as a result of Golden State's multiple injuries and free agents.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Keldon Johnson (Kentucky, SF) Grade: B

Johnson is a tough competitor who will attack the ball and the glass to get the ball. He has improved his shooting during the 2018-19 season, and he will do an excellent job as a rebounder.

He is a relentless defender who will stay in front of his man and won't let any offensive player get away from him. He plays with energy and has a fine work ethic. He struggled a bit off the dribble, and will need to improve in that area.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr. (USC, SG) Grade: B

He had injury and off-the-court issues this season with the Trojans, and he will eventually go to the Cavaliers. Porter can create and score, and he shot 41 percent from beyond the arc.

There are issues about his maturity, and if he can grow up and keep his mind on his responsibilities, he has a chance to develop into an excellent player.