College World Series 2019: Thursday Scores, Winners and Bracket Results

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Louisville Cardinals completed a 4-3 comeback victory Thursday night over Mississippi State with a walk-off single by Drew Campbell at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

The Cardinals join Michigan, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt as the 2019 College World Series Final Four.

Louisville will have under 24 hours to celebrate before taking the field Friday against Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET after Michigan and Texas Tech battle it out beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Below is an overview of the College World Series following Friday night's action.

2019 College World Series Results—June 20

Louisville def. Mississippi State, 4-3



Bracket

Recap

Louisville 4, Mississippi State 3

The Bulldogs' three runs seemed like they would be more than enough with freshman JT Ginn on the mound, but Louisville surged once Ginn exited the game.

In his first start since May 31, Ginn tossed six scoreless innings with two strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed. Jared Liebelt then relieved Ginn in the bottom of the seventh with the Bulldogs up 3-0. After walking Tyler Fitzgerald and Alex Binelas to start the frame, Jake Snider reached on an infield single to load the bases with no outs.

Liebelt managed to get out of the inning with Mississippi State's lead still intact, though now only 3-2:

The Bulldogs' top of the seventh proved to be critical as Jake Mangum's record-breaking single led to an insurance run:





Mangum came up big again in the bottom of the eighth. The Cardinals were set to have two on with nobody out when Mangum quickly fielded Logan Wyatt's single to center and threw out Lucas Dunn, who rounded for third but got caught trying to return to second.

The play shifted momentum back in Mississippi State's favor, but Louisville finally capitalized in the bottom of the ninth.

Cole Gordon, back in for a two-inning save attempt, walked Jake Snider to start. Gordon allowed Snider to advance to second after a wild pickoff throw to first base, and Snider scored the tying run on a Danny Oriente single.

The game-winner came one batter later when Drew Campbell singled to center field. This time, there wouldn't be a throw from Mangum to bail the Bulldogs out.

Campbell was Louisville's most productive hitter on the night with three singles and two RBI in four at-bats.

Gordon was named the losing pitcher, and Mississippi State's season ends at 52-15.

Louisville will look to stay hot against Vanderbilt in the bracket championship Friday at 7 p.m. ET.