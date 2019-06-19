NHL Awards 2019 Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues won the coveted Stanley Cup, but they weren't the only ones to get their hands on some hardware this NHL season.

Plenty of the league's individual stars were recognized Wednesday during the 2019 NHL Awards show at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, including Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy and Hart Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov as the MVP.

Here is a look at the full list of award winners.

Calder Memorial Trophy (Rookie of the Year): Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson

Art Ross Trophy (top point scorer): Tampa Bay Lighting right-winger Nikita Kucherov

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability): Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov

General Manager of the Year: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney

King Clancy Award (leadership and humanitarian contribution): Minnesota Wild left-winger Jason Zucker

Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as chosen by peers): Tampa Bay Lighting right-winger Nikita Kucherov

James Norris Memorial Trophy (top defenseman): Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy (perseverance and sportsmanship): New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner

Frank J. Selke Trophy (top defensive forward): St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly

Maurice Richard Trophy (top goal scorer): Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin

Jack Adams Award (Coach of the Year): New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender): Tampa Bay Lighting goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy

Mark Messier Leadership Award: Nashville Predators left-winger Wayne Simmonds

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award: Rico Phillips

Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP): Tampa Bay Lighting right-winger Nikita Kucherov

The occasion was star-studded beyond the ice, as host Kenan Thompson started the evening with a skit featuring the likes of Gritty, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Blues superfan Laila Anderson. Alex Trebek and Jon Hamm were also in attendance.

Krasinski and Fischer continued their good-natured trash talk from the Stanley Cup Final. Fischer, who played Pam next to Krasinski's Jim on The Office, was quick to rub it in that her Blues defeated his Boston Bruins as he was stuck eating peanut butter by the spoonful.

Krasinski's Bruins weren't the only punchline during the show's start, as Thompson zinged the Tampa Bay Lightning for tying the record for the most regular-season wins with 62 and tying the record for the fewest postseason wins with zero.

The Columbus Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in stunning fashion in the first round, but at least Kucherov took home the Hart Trophy, Art Ross Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award as consolation prizes after finishing the campaign with a head-turning 128 points on 87 assists and 41 goals.

There were no surprises with the evening's first award, as Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson won the Calder Memorial Trophy after leading all rookies in goals (28), assists (38) and points (66). It was a testament to his impressive campaign that he defeated Blues goaltender and Stanley Cup hero Jordan Binnington.

Justin Cuthbert of Yahoo Canada Sports noted Pettersson became the highest-scoring rookie in Canucks history and the 31st player to lead his rookie class in both goals and assists.

Elsewhere, Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker won the King Clancy Award for his work in the community. He and his wife Carly started the #GIVE16 campaign as a way of raising funds for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

The campaign has raised more than $1.2 million and features a studio that allows children to watch Zucker and the Wild like they are at the game.

Zucker's award wasn't the only inspirational moment in Las Vegas, as New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner opened up about his mental health after winning the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy and Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price surprised one of his biggest fans:

Wednesday's celebration transitioned back to the ice, rewarding Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano with the Norris for an excellent season that included 74 points behind 17 goals and 57 assists.

While the Norris was one of the biggest awards of the evening, the cover of EA Sports' NHL 20 went to the offensive side of the ice.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews earned the coveted cover spot, giving Toronto another significant victory after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals.

Skits that included Thompson acting as Steve Harvey, Charles Barkley and LaVar Ball kept the show rolling, but it was all building toward the marquee awards of the Vezina and the Hart. Vasilevskiy captured the first, giving the Lightning another reminder about just how dominant they were during the regular season.

While it didn't help him in the playoffs, he posted a 2.40 goals-against average and .925 save percentage this season and spearheaded his team's record-setting run.

Tampa Bay wouldn't have made that run without Kucherov, who capped off his memorable night with the league's MVP.

If he repeats his dominance next season, he may just be holding the Stanley Cup in addition to his individual awards.