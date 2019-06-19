Realistic NFL Trades That Could Still Happen Before 2019 Season

0 of 6

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The NFL might be hibernating for another six weeks or so, but soon all 32 teams will wake up cranky, hungry and maybe even ready to wheel and deal.

That's what happened last summer, when 12 trades were consummated in August and seven more went down in early September.

We might not get another Khalil Mack-level deal, but quality veteran players will almost surely be traded as camps roll on and teams account for injuries as well as shifts in the supply and/or demand at a given position.

With that in mind, here are half a dozen trades we could see between now and that September 5 opener between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.