Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Wicket-Takers, Best Run-Scorers After Monday

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Shakib Al Hasan became the top run-scorer at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Monday as his fantastic 124 not out saw Bangladesh to a vital seven-wicket victory over the West Indies at Taunton.

The Tigers were set a daunting target of 322 runs after a West Indies innings that included key knocks from Evin Lewis (70 runs from 67 balls), Shai Hope (96 from 121), Shimron Hetmyer (50 from 26) and Jason Holder (33 from 15).

But Bangladesh cruised to victory with ease as they took full advantage of some scrappy West Indian bowling and ragged fielding.

It was a record run-chase for Bangladesh in ODIs, and they completed victory with 51 balls to spare.

The defeat is a huge blow to the West Indies' hopes of making the semi-finals of the World Cup, but Bangladesh have revitalised their campaign with a supreme performance.

Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. Australia: 4, 1, 8, +0.812

2. New Zealand: 3, 0, 7, +2.163

3. India: 3, 0, 7, +1.029

4. England: 3, 1, 6, +1.557

5. Bangladesh: 2, 2, 5, -0.270

6. Sri Lanka: 1, 2, 4, -1.778

7. West Indies: 1, 3, 3, +0.272

8. South Africa: 1, 3, 3, -0.208

9. Pakistan: 1, 3, 3, -1.933

10. Afghanistan: 0, 4, 0, -1.638

Top Run-Scorers

1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 384



2. Aaron Finch, Australia: 343

3. Rohit Sharma, India: 319

4. David Warner, Australia: 281

5. Joe Root, England: 279

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 13

2. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 13

3. Pat Cummins, Australia: 11

4. Jofra Archer, England: 9

5. Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh: 9

Visit the tournament's official website to see the list in full.

Bangladesh (322/3) bt. West Indies (321/8) by seven wickets

In hindsight, the West Indies did not start fast enough on Monday.

Having been put in to bat by Bangladesh, Chris Gayle went for a 13-ball duck in the fourth over, and though they lost no more wickets in the opening powerplay, WI were only 32 for one after 10 overs.

They scored steadily in the middle overs as Hope and Lewis put on more than 100 runs together, and Hetmyer's arrival at the crease in the 33rd over really quickened things up:

But he was then dismissed in a crucial 40th over, when Andre Russell also fell to Mustafizur Rahman for a duck:

All the same, after a flurry from Holder, the West Indies still looked to have set a target that would put pressure on Bangladesh.

In the end, it was a total way short of the mark.

Unlike their opponents, the Tigers came flying out the blocks:

They were 70 for one after 10 overs having lost only Soumya Sarkar, who fell for a 23-ball 29 in the ninth over as he spooned to Gayle at slip immediately after hitting a huge six.

The only moment of concern for Bangladesh was when they lost Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim in quick succession.

Tamim fell to a brilliant piece of fielding from Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over:

And the No. 4 gifted his wicket in the next over, edging a poor ball to Hope down the leg side.

Enter Liton Das on his World Cup debut, who duly saw Bangladesh home with Shakib as he hit a blistering 69-ball 94.

The pair put on an unbeaten 189-run partnership together, punishing the West Indies for their regular misfires with the ball and knocking off the total with more than eight overs to spare.