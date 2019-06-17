NHL Rumors: Notable Trade Reports on Road to 2019 Draft

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NHL teams did not take long to start trading players after the end of the Stanley Cup Final.

In the last 72 hours, Philadelphia acquired Matt Niskanen from Washington and Chicago brought in Olli Maatta in a trade with Pittsburgh.

By the time Friday's NHL draft rolls around, we could witness a few more completed deals as teams look to improve their rosters before the start of free agency, while others try to get out of tight salary-cap situations.

Jacob Trouba and Jimmy Vesey are just a few of the players who have been mentioned in recent trade reports, and if the right deals come to fruition, they could be on the move soon.

Jacob Trouba

Winnipeg's Trouba is drawing a good amount of interest on the trade market, but acquiring the defenseman comes with some complexities.

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers and New York Islanders are among the most aggressive teams in pursuit of the 25-year-old, who is a restricted free agent.

However, Winnipeg has yet to give permission to any possible trade partners to talk with Trouba and his agent, per Brooks.

The Athletic's Craig Custance reported teams outside of Winnipeg believe he does not want to sign for another Canadian franchise.

Trouba would immediately improve the top defensive pairing of most teams he could land with, but since he is a high-caliber player at his position, Winnipeg's asking price should be steep.

He is coming off a season in which he shattered his career high in points by scoring eight goals and adding 42 assists.

The good news for teams in the market for Trouba is Winnipeg already made one offseason trade by sending Kevin Hayes to Philadelphia.

But in order to make a convincing offer to Winnipeg for Trouba, teams like the Rangers and Islanders have to be certain they can sign him to a long-term deal.

Since the Jets need to do some maneuvering to fix their salary-cap situation, they should find a suitor for Trouba, who is expected to receive a hefty contract wherever he lands.

Jimmy Vesey

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have talked to the Rangers about a potential deal for Vesey.

Friedman mentioned Buffalo as one of a handful of teams that are the most aggressive in trade conversations at the moment.

Vesey recorded a career high of 35 points last season with the Rangers, who he is tied to for another year after signing a two-year contract last offseason.

The 26-year-old is an intriguing target for the Sabres because he would provide scoring depth from the left wing.

Buffalo made a statement of intent by signing Jeff Skinner to a long-term deal, and the Sabres appear to be ready to add more pieces in the offseason.

Vesey has been consistent in front of the net for the Rangers, as he recorded goal totals of 16, 17 and 17 in his first three seasons.

While Vesey's career is trending upward, he could be viewed as surplus on the wing on the Rangers depth chart, which is why Buffalo, or another team, might be able to swoop in and make a deal.

From Buffalo's perspective, adding Vesey to a talented forward group headlined by Skinner and Jack Eichel would only improve its scoring totals.

