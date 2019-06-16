Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Updated Points Table, Run-Scorers After Sunday

Visionhaus/Getty Images

India moved up to third in the 2019 Cricket World Cup table after they confidently thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma topped India's innings with a tremendous 140 off 113 balls to build a lead of 336 after 50 overs. That tally took him up to second behind Australia's Aaron Finch in the top run-scorer chart, while Virat Kohli chipped in with 77 runs and Lokesh Rahul added a valuable 57.

Mohammad Amir helped bowl India's last three dismissed batsmen out—Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni and Kohli—and limited the amount of damage.

Pakistan's chase was running fairly smoothly until they dropped four wickets for only 12 runs in the space of three overs and were left to rue a seventh unsuccessful attempt at beating rivals India at a World Cup.

Australia still lead New Zealand and India in the Cricket World Cup table by one point but have played one full match more than their peers.

Standings (Won, Lost, Points, Net Run Rate)

1. Australia: 4, 1, 8, +0.812

2. New Zealand: 3, 0, 7, +2.163

3. India: 3, 0, 7, +1.029

4. England: 3, 1, 6, +1.557

5. Sri Lanka: 1, 2, 4, -1.778

6. West Indies: 1, 2, 3, +0.666

7. South Africa: 1, 3, 3, -0.208

8. Bangladesh: 1, 2, 3, -0.714

9. Pakistan: 1, 3, 3, -1.933

10. Afghanistan: 0, 4, 0, -1.638

Top Run-Scorers

1. Aaron Finch, Australia: 343

2. Rohit Sharma, India: 319

3. David Warner, Australia: 281

4. Joe Root, England: 279

5. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 260

Visit the tournament's official website to see the list in full.

India (336/5) beat Pakistan (212/6) by 89 runs (DLS)

Sharma took Player of the Match for a second time at this World Cup, which was hardly surprising given the 12-year national-team veteran accounted for just short of half of India's score on his own.

India and Pakistan share one of the fiercest rivalries in sport, but the former continued their dominant run of success in this fixture.

Even with tensions high and so much on the line in their fourth outing, Sharma showed modesty in victory and singled out opener Rahul for helping to set a composed tone early on, per CricBuzz:

Rahul was later guilty of an uncharacteristic drop when fielding, though it counted for little as his side eventually showed why they entered this match as favourites.

Assam government minister Himanta Biswa Sarma helped illustrate the importance of this fixture after he sent his Indian compatriots congratulations:

India skipper Kohli praised the batting work of team-mate Sharma but made sure to involve the entire team in his congratulations, per ESPNcricinfo:

"Rohit's knock was outstanding but to get to 330 you need a team effort and that is exactly what happened. He is such a good ODI player, when he gets to 70 he is unstoppable. It allows me to come in and play in a certain role, the guys are playing their roles nicely.

"Kuldeep is a wicket taker, a longer spell helped him, he was getting rhythm and the ball to get Babar Azam was brilliant. A very important moment in the game."

The Falcons were ultimately bullied off the field in the second innings, and India took little time to finish the job after the two teams were delayed by rain with Pakistan sitting at 166-6. They couldn't keep up with the requirements based off their new target set using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Bowler Hasan Ali had an afternoon to forget as he didn't put up much of a defence against India's attack:

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed spoke to BBC 5 Live Sport and gave his thoughts on where he felt the matchup went so wrong (h/t BBC Sport): "We lost too many wickets that's why we lost that match. When we saw moisture on the pitch we wanted to bowl but we didn't hit the right areas. We back ourselves so we will try our level best to win our last four matches."

India will resume their World Cup campaign against bottom team Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, while Pakistan face South Africa at Lord's, London, on Sunday.