Kellen Winslow II to Be Retried on 8 Charges After Mistrial Ruling in Rape Case

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2019

File - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr. looks at attorney Marc Carlos during his rape trial in Vista, Calif. The former NFL star was convicted Monday, June 10, 2019, of raping 58-year-old homeless woman in San Diego County. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool)
John Gibbins/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was convicted of raping a 58-year-old woman, is being retried on eight additional counts, according to TMZ Sports.

The jury that convicted Winslow declared a mistrial on those eight additional charges. Winslow is accused of raping two additional women and exposing himself to two others.

Per TMZ Sports, the retrial will begin later this year, with jury selection starting in September.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

