Kellen Winslow II to Be Retried on 8 Charges After Mistrial Ruling in Rape Case

John Gibbins/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was convicted of raping a 58-year-old woman, is being retried on eight additional counts, according to TMZ Sports.

The jury that convicted Winslow declared a mistrial on those eight additional charges. Winslow is accused of raping two additional women and exposing himself to two others.

Per TMZ Sports, the retrial will begin later this year, with jury selection starting in September.

