Eric Paschall to Warriors: 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Profile and Analysis

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors selected Villanova forward Eric Paschall with the No. 41 overall selection in the 2019 NBA draft.

Paschall's Scouting Profile (h/t B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Strong, explosive and versatile. Can make shots from all three levels.

Offensive Weaknesses

Lacks a speciality skill. Is neither a lights-out shooter nor advanced shot-creator.

Defensive Outlook

Can guard both forward spots, but he isn't always the sharpest containing or making reads.

Projected role: Reserve combo forward

Paschall, 22, averaged 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 44.7 percent shooting during his senior season. He was named to the All-Big East first team while flashing a vastly improved jumper to go along with his finishing ability at the rim.

Heading into the draft, Paschall said he hoped to "reinvent" his game for the next level.

"I feel like in every stage you've got to reinvent yourself," Paschall said, per Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News. "I mean, going into college, you've got to reinvent yourself, going into high school you've got to reinvent yourself, going into AAU circuit. … So, I mean, you've got to reinvent yourself everywhere, and I definitely feel like everywhere you go, you're a freshman and this is going to be my rookie year."

Paschall's success level in the NBA will be dependent on the continued improvement of his jumper. His versatility on both ends makes him a solid fit off the bench as a modern power forward; his combination of motor, passing skills and improved jumper could wind up turning him into one of the draft's biggest steals.

Paschall's do-everything ability could remind some of Draymond Green, who the Warriors plucked with the No. 35 pick in 2012. He doesn't have nearly the same passing ability as Green but projects as someone who could come off the bench and spell Draymond.