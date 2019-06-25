NHL Schedule 2019-20: Opening Day, All-Star Weekend and Key Dates Released

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Just 13 days after the St. Louis Blues won the first Stanley Cup in franchise history by beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL released the full schedule for the 2019-20 campaign Tuesday.

Most notably, the Blues will begin their title defense Oct. 2 when they face the 2017-18 Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals after hoisting the Stanley Cup banner to the rafters at Enterprise Center.

Other opening-night games include the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Vancouver Canucks, the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Ottawa Senators, and the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the San Jose Sharks.

Also, the Stanley Cup runner-up Bruins will begin their season on the road against Dallas on Oct. 3.

As part of the NHL's Global Series, the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers will begin their respective seasons at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 4. Just over one month later, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres will meet in a pair of games on Nov. 8 and 9 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 2019-20 season will mark the third consecutive year and the eighth season overall that the NHL has held regular-season contests in Europe.

On Oct. 26, the first of three outdoor games during the 2019-20 season will be played when the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames clash at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, in the fifth ever Heritage Classic.

The NHL will make history next season when it puts on the southernmost Winter Classic since the annual game began in 2008. On Jan. 1, 2020, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Additionally, the NHL Stadium Series will continue when the Colorado Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Feb. 15.

On the heels of the Blues' Stanley Cup victory, the city of St. Louis will have another chance to celebrate when the NHL's annual All-Star showcase is held in The Gateway City.

The 2020 All-Star Skills Competition and All-Star Game will take place at Enterprise Center during the All-Star break, which goes from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26

Also, April 4 will mark the end of the 2019-20 NHL regular season.