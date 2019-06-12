Scott Berry Wins $100K After Betting $400 on Blues to Win Stanley Cup in January

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

When Scott Berry put $400 on the St. Louis Blues to win the 2019 Stanley Cup in January, the chances of him cashing in on that wager did not appear promising.

In fact, at the time of his bet, the Blues had 250-1 odds.

Now, it's hard to imagine him ever making a better wager.

St. Louis completed its unbelievable turnaround with a 4-1 road win over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night. Not only does the victory bring home the franchise's first Stanley Cup in its 52-year existence, but it also provided a nice payout for Berry.

As in a $100,000 payout.

Berry had opportunities to hedge, as the Action Network's Darren Rovell reported, but he decided to ride it out:

"You know it's so funny, it's like I never in a million years thought I would be watching a game where I either am a $100,000 victor or I'm walking away with my tail between my legs. But, I've got all faith in these guys, I still think they're gonna do it, they're a better road team so tonight's gonna be an emotional roller coaster. You'll probably see me in tears either way."

This was the scene when he officially came out on top of the wager, via Rovell:

A win-win situation like none other.